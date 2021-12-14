Fancy footwear for all your holiday looks

When it comes to hunting for the best party shoes, you can always count on Sarah Jessica Parker for elegant designs and made-in-Italy quality. These pointed satin mules in a rich jewel tone feature a graceful strap adorned with a sparkling buckle to let your ankles do the talking.

If you still haven’t jumped on the Fall 2021 platform shoe wagon, now’s your chance. These ’70s-tastic gold platform sandals will ensure you saunter into any party feeling statuesque and confident and ready to throw down in a dance contest.

If your slipper-trained feet aren’t 100 per cent ready to step into heels just yet, we don’t blame them. A sophisticated pair of pointed-toe flats is a splendid compromise for any daytime or evening festivities. Slip into this scarlet suede pair with a jewel-fastened strap and you won’t have to sacrifice comfort for style.

Is it a holiday style roundup if we didn’t include something velvet? Add a touch of this plush and perennially festive texture to any winter outfit (from party dresses to straight-leg jeans) and watch your look transform. These two-inch-heeled velvet sandals feature a puffy braided toe strap for maximum softness and a luxurious feel.

Sashay your way to the dance floor because these glittering sandals will have you kicking up your heels (and reflecting off the disco ball) all night long. They’re covered in tiny jewels for maximum sparkle, and the block heel is a very walkable — and danceable — two inches high.

We know it’s tempting to wear your favourite pair of loafers with *everything.* But this season, give your practical 9-to-5 a rest and swap them for these fun, metallic loafers made by Toronto-based brand Zvelle. After all, your feet deserve to get in the holiday spirit, too.

When in doubt, a pair of black heels never fails. But think beyond the basic black pump and try a suede sling-back version with retro appeal. It’s an elegant addition to any outfit, whether it’s for a business acquisition meeting or your best friend’s holiday gathering.

