TORONTO — Canada's main stock index was down in late-morning trading amid losses in the energy and base metal sectors, while U.S. stock markets also fell.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 83.45 points at 20,565.12.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 86.01 points at 35,458.17. The S&P 500 index was down 13.56 points at 4,620.53, while the Nasdaq composite was down 108.41 points at 15,129.23.

The Canadian dollar traded for 77.47 cents US compared with 77.85 cents US on Tuesday.