TORONTO — National Bank is the latest financial institution to delay plans to bring more employees back into the office as concerns increase about the highly transmissible Omicron variant of COVID-19.
Spokesman Jean-François Cadieux says the bank has asked employees to work remotely if they can as it closely monitors the situation.
Scotiabank said earlier this week that it was putting a hold on its planned Jan. 17 return to the office and will reassess timing in the new year.
Sun Life Financial Inc. also said this week that it has put a pause on expanding its return-to-office pilot program.
It says it has encouraged all employees to work from home until the end of January.
The change in plans come as COVID-19 numbers rise from the Omicron variant, which prompted the Ontario government on Friday to ask employers to make every effort to allow employees to work from home.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 15, 2021.
Companies in this story: (TSX:NA; TSX:BNS; TSX:SLF)
By The Canadian Press
She said that some employees may still prefer to work in the office, and that the company will continue to evaluate safety protocols.
The shift in policy comes as Toronto's downtown was starting to show signs of activity, said Jennifer Reynolds, chief executive of Toronto Finance International.
“Sadly I do think we’re going to see a reduction in traffic, relative to what we were starting to see in the financial district and generally.”
She said companies are working through a lengthy process of navigating a return to the office, and trying to figure out what the best models are going forward, but that companies do see the value of people working together in person.
“There’s a feeling in senior leadership that we do need a portion of our time in the office, that there is, on a long-term basis, something lost if everyone is at home."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 15, 2021.
Companies in this story: (TSX:NA; TSX:BNS; TSX:SLF)
By Ian Bickis, The Canadian Press
