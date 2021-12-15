TORONTO — National Bank is the latest financial institution to delay plans to bring more employees back into the office as concerns increase about the highly transmissible Omicron variant of COVID-19.

Spokesman Jean-François Cadieux says the bank has asked employees to work remotely if they can as it closely monitors the situation.

Scotiabank said earlier this week that it was putting a hold on its planned Jan. 17 return to the office and will reassess timing in the new year.

Sun Life Financial Inc. also said this week that it has put a pause on expanding its return-to-office pilot program.