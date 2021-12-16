REVIEW - 2022 Honda Pilot Trailsport

Passengers – even adult sized ones – have enough space to enjoy the ride regardless of which row they end up in, and access/egress to the back of the bus is easy enough. If you don’t need to make use of that third row, the Pilot TrailSport boasts nearly 1,600-litres of cargo capacity (which is the same for all Pilots), which should be more than enough for most campers or glampers.

From behind the wheel visibility is decent, and the TrailSport includes a rearview camera on the passenger side wing-mirror that activates when the right signal starts to click. Surprisingly one isn’t fitted to the driver side and the TrailSport does not include active blindspot monitoring.

Powered by a 280-horsepower, 3.5-litre V6, this Pilot moves with ample hustle. Despite the lack of a turbo, the torque curve starts low and develops linearly. Mated to a 9-speed automatic transmission, power is distributed via Honda’s i-VTM4 (intelligent Variable Torque Management) all-wheel-drive system. There are some switchable drive modes – Normal, Snow, Mud and Sand – that tailor throttle response and power distribution to optimise performance in a given setting, but don’t go looking for locking differentials or disconnecting sway bars. I experimented mostly with Snow mode as that was the extent of challenging terrain I experienced, but the white stuff wasn’t deep enough to warrant the transition.

I did find the transmission to be a bit stodgy in its gear selection process, hunting and pecking for an extra second here and there. Regardless, overall acceleration was confident and cruising at highway speeds spins the motor at a mere 1,500 r.p.m. There is a Sport mode that can be called upon to hold revs a bit longer before shifting but I found just disabling ECO mode made enough difference for day-to-day driving. Ride quality with the longer travel suspension feels about the same as other Pilots, which isn’t a bad thing at all.

What’s less than impressive, at least in my experiences, are some of the decisions made regarding user touch points. The gear selector is a collection of four separate buttons. In my week with the Pilot TrailSport these neither became intuitive nor enjoyable to use. Worse still, swapping between reverse and drive required me to look at the button I wanted to touch, rather than simply moving a physical shifter with eyes kept on the road. A tried and true shifter would eat up as much real estate and deliver a better user experience.

More puzzling, the parking brake continues to be a manually operated pedal assembly. While I’m certainly not opposed to a little old-school flair like this, it comes at the expense of a comfortable dead pedal. I don’t boast an E-width foot, but I still found the perch wasn’t wide enough to allow old lefty to sit straight.

With a newly redesigned fourth generation Honda Pilot rumoured to break cover in time for the 2023 model year, the current ageing edition isn’t without its shortcomings. But that being said, never once did I feel like I was missing out on anything essential. Where I feel Honda missed the mark was in its failure to equip any substantial off-road enhancements to coincide with the TrailSport branding, especially given what the competition has done and the fact that a modified Pilot scored a top-five finish in the Rebelle Rally a few years back. As it sits, this is really just an aesthetics package.

Whether or not that should sway your buying dollars depends entirely on how far you and your family hope to seek, adventure or explore. Canada Goose has built an empire out of making urbanites look as though they're enroute to clink glasses with Shackleton at the south pole, so I suppose there’s no real harm in simply looking the part, even if you’re just heading to the new, remote office.

The vehicle was provided to the writer by the automaker. Content and vehicle evaluations were not subject to approval.