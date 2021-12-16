What The Kit’s Beauty Director is gifting this year

The silk pillowcase that won’t break the bank: There’s a reason so many hairstylists, dermatologists and other beauty experts recommend sleeping on silk. Silk pillowcases have been found to reduce hair breakage, frizz and tangles, while helping preserve the life of your blowout. They also cause less friction on the face, which some experts say can prevent wrinkles in the long run and keep your skin more hydrated. A lot of silk pillowcases will set you back about $100, but this one is a steal at just $44.

L’Occitane Cocon de Sérénité Relaxing Pillow Mist, $29, loccitane.com SHOP HERE

The relaxing pillow mist: Just the thing to pair with that aforementioned silk pillowcase or stuff in a stocking. The calming blend of lavender, sweet orange and rose is meant to be spritzed in your bedroom or on your pillow before bedtime to help lead you to dreamland. The scent is absolutely divine while the amber glass bottle makes a stylish addition to any nightstand.

Bathorium BeCalm Bubble Elixir, $32, thedetoxmarket.ca SHOP HERE

The soothing bubble bath: I love receiving a great bath product just as much as I like giving one. It’s the kind of thing people wouldn’t necessarily buy for themselves but that they’ll be excited to use time and time again. This elixir from Canadian brand Bathorium creates the creamiest, frothiest bubbles — a delight! — and emanates notes of lavender and Earl Grey tea to help soakers unwind.

Leatherology small makeup bag, $63, leatherology.com SHOP HERE

The monogrammed makeup bag: I was gifted one of these cosmetic pouches more than six years ago and still take it with me on every trip I go on. The leather is stunning and sturdy and comes in the most gorgeous shades, and the option to personalize the case makes it feel extra special. The hand-painted option takes more time, but if you go for a classic monogram, this baby will ship in just three to five days.

Brüush Black Electric Toothbrush, $95, bruush.com SHOP HERE

The high-tech toothbrush: Not only does this toothbrush look smashing on a bathroom vanity (it comes in an array of very cute colourways), it also takes your oral care to a whole new level. Vancouver-based Brüush set out to make the best electric toothbrush ever, melding sonic technology with ultra-soft bristles to deliver cleaner, whiter teeth (goodbye, plaque and stains) without damaging gums. Bonus: It also comes with a nifty travel case.

By Terry Baume de Rose Lip Care Crayon, $40, nordstrom.ca SHOP HERE

The luxe lip balm: Everyone — absolutely everyone — could use a great lip balm around this time of year, and no one does lip balm better than By Terry. The original Baume Rose retails for a steep $76 and though it feels positively dreamy on lips, the pot packaging can prove a tad inconvenient, especially in the era of COVID. Enter this stick version, which features the same beloved formula — a deeply replenishing mix of shea butter, rose, vitamin E and ceramides — but in a convenient finger-free format.

The Detox Market Glow Vibrations Face Wand, $88, thedetoxmarket.ca SHOP HERE

The super-cool face tool: Again in the category of things someone might not buy for themselves but will be so very happy to unwrap is this next-gen facial massager. The wand emits sonic vibrations and comes with four interchangeable heads, including one made of rose quartz. They all feel incredible, melting away tension in facial muscles (it’s especially satisfying along the brows and jawline, where we tend to hold stress). Plus, they help to depuff, increase blood flow (hello, healthy glow) and sculpt features.

Brioego Detox + Repair Value Set, $69, thedetoxmarket.ca SHOP HERE

The hair-saving duo: It’s pretty much impossible to have a bad hair day when using these two products. The bestsellers from buzzy brand Briogeo give your hair exactly what it craves from root to tip. First, massage your scalp with the micro-exfoliating shampoo to lift away buildup and impurities, and balance oil. Then, treat your lengths to the deep conditioning mask, which strengthens weakened strands (the difference is unbelievable) and prevents future damage. Buying these separately would amount to more than $100, but you can get them both for just $69 with this limited-edition set.

When you make a purchase through the links in this article, we may earn a small commission. Our journalism is independent and not influenced by advertising. Learn more.

Katherine Lalancette is the beauty director of The Kit, based in Toronto. She writes about beauty and trends. Reach her on email at kl@thekit.ca or follow her on Twitter: @kik_tweets