Need a last-minute gift? Here’s the best of Amazon Prime

Is there anything more adult than having a perfectly organized pantry system? We think not. This sleek, stylish (love those black labels), leak-proof 16-piece storage container set includes various sizes for spaghetti, cereal and other dry goods and will kick-start their new year’s resolution to be more organized by getting their pantry sorted in time for 2022.

For the chilly: Pajar coat, $700, amazon.ca SHOP HERE

In case someone on your list is still putting off buying a winter coat, now’s the opportunity to help make that happen for them. Made with weatherproof, durable material and featuring a detachable fur-trim hood, the Montreal-based outerwear brand offers style-meets-functional winter jackets and parkas that are inspired by our Canadian weather and designed for the urban dweller.

For the gadget enthusiasts: Amazon Echo 5 display, $60 (originally $100), amazon.ca SHOP HERE

Don’t you love a smart device that does it all? With the popular Echo Show 5, you can view your calendar, join a video call with your family, manage your smart home apps and play your music. And with its compact size, it doesn’t take up too much of your counter or bedside table space.

For the coffee addicts: Nespresso coffee machine, $109 (originally $170), amazon.ca SHOP HERE

You’ve probably been seeing the Nespresso Vertuo coffee machine everywhere, and have been thinking about it for a while. That’s because it’s convenient, sleek and you get a perfect pour every time with a touch of a button. This striking bold red colourway feels festive and will brighten up a kitchen counter all year round. And right now it’s $61 off.

For the skin care buffs: Mario Badescu facial spray, $16 (pack of two), amazon.ca SHOP HERE

Give the gift of hydrated, glowing skin with this affordable mist duo from cult-fave beauty brand Mario Badescu. The much-loved rosewater spray with aloe vera, gardenia and thyme hydrates and preps skin for makeup, while the green tea, aloe and cucumber version adds a boost of antioxidants and helps cool and calm tired winter skin. They’ll keep one on them at all times.

For the comfort-seekers: GaraTia slippers, $31, amazon.ca SHOP HERE

Give those feet a break from all those fun party shoes and slip into something a little more comfortable like this pair of faux-fur-lined slippers. The memory foam insole and rubber soles adds cushiony comfort but also make sure you’re not slipping and sliding all over the place.

For the consummate host: Bambüsi charcuterie board, $51 (originally $60), amazon.ca SHOP HERE

This nifty bamboo charcuterie board will wow any keen host (and their guests, too). There’s a spacious area for meats and cheeses, grooved edges to keep crackers in their place, and a pull-out drawer to neatly store cheese knives and other utensils. Perfect for holiday gatherings, and when patio season starts up again, this will be the star of the al fresco aperitivo.

For the music aficionados: Marshall bluetooth speaker, $380 (originally $480), amazon.ca SHOP HERE

This classic sound system will not only make listening parties so much more pro, but will also turn up the retro cool factor in any living space. It also features a multi-host functionality, so if a friend at a holiday party wants to play their own playlist, you can switch and let them connect to the Bluetooth speaker with ease. Plus, it’s currently $100 off!

For the fur babies: Tella & Stella dog collar and leash, $45, amazon.ca SHOP HERE

When it comes to gift-giving, we can’t forget about our furry best friends. This Quebec-based dog-accessory brand taps local artists to design fun prints for collars and leashes, which are made of durable (read: non-chewable) and safe materials. This surf-inspired collar and leash set will add a bit of personality and style on the next walk to the park.

When you make a purchase through the links in this article, we may earn a small commission. Our journalism is independent and not influenced by advertising. Learn more.

Renée Tse is the editor of The Kit Chinese edition, based in Toronto. She writes about beauty and fashion. Reach her via email: rtse@thekit.ca