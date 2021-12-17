Pandemic puppy boom overruns pet businesses

Lisa Hutcheson, managing partner at consulting firm J.C. Williams Group, said this explosive growth in the pet industry has largely been driven by millennials, and to a lesser extent empty nesters, catering to increasingly luxe canine lifestyles.

Among the amenities available to today's pampered pooch include curated subscription boxes, matching apparel for man and his best friend, temperature-controlled beds, GPS and activity trackers and interactive cameras that dispense treats.

"We're just seeing so many new ways to spoil your pet," said Hutcheson. "There are people out there that are taking advantage of this new category and finding opportunities."

Meghan Smith in Elora, Ont., is among the upstarts tapping into the doggie deluge.

After losing her last grooming job during lockdown, Smith decided to set up her own shop in April. And as overbooked groomers sent clients her way, Smith said it wasn't long before Meg's Paw Spa was packed with fur balls.

"There was a boom in the pet industry, and I just went for it," she said.

Maddy Hajek, owner of Dog Logic Toronto, said she feared that the onset of the pandemic in early 2020 could spell the end of her fledgling walking, training and boarding service.

But since then, Hajek said, her roster of walking clients has nearly tripled to roughly 70 tail-wagging regulars, prompting her to expand her staff from one to four co-wranglers.

This expansion was aided by competitors-turned-collaborators who referred clients to Dog Logic after their packs hit maximum capacity, said Hajek.

This fall, Hajek found herself in a similar position, announcing on Instagram that walking services were fully booked until spring 2022.

But that didn't stem the flood of inquiries to her inbox, many from dog owners desperate to find a solution for their pups after being summoned back to the office.

Hajek said she plans to bring on two more walkers in January, with an eye toward hanging up her leash so she can focus on overseeing operations.

"I'm one of many independent businesses in Toronto who's thriving right now," said Hajek, a certified dog trainer. "The downside of that is … there aren't enough qualified hands to manage the amount of customer inflow that we've had in the last year, and so certain dogs are going to be left behind."

Lee Neil, an associate professor at the Ontario Veterinary College at the University of Guelph, is among the animal advocates who worry that pandemic-prolonged wait lists for training services could pose long-term risks to pet welfare.

Many owners couldn't access resources such as socialization classes during a critical period of early canine development, which could lead to a rise in behavioural issues, such as aggression and separation anxiety, said Neil.

She said lack of regulation in the pet profession could open the door to self-proclaimed "trainers" with unscientific or inhumane techniques.

Neil is concerned that some pets' problems could overwhelm owners, and in severe cases, raise public safety concerns or put animals at risk of relinquishment.

So far, there's no clear evidence that these worst fears have come to fruition, said Neil.

But given all of the comfort that pets have brought us during the COVID-19 crisis, she hopes we'll return the favour by preparing them for post-pandemic life.

"The pandemic has kind of opened people's eyes to their animals' needs," she said. "We definitely need to be ... thinking of ways that we can keep them busy when we're not home."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 17, 2021.

By Adina Bresge, The Canadian Press