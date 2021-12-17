Experience a Hallmark-worthy holiday in this historic city — the Christmas capital of North America

Surprisingly, Portsmouth’s holiday-hotspot status came to be rather organically, and stems from a wholly different occasion: “We have one of the coolest Halloween parades you’ll ever come across,” Ben VanCamp, president of the Chamber Collaborative of Greater Portsmouth, tells me. A mostly anonymous group fundraises the $15,000 needed to pull off this outrageous event that’s open to all, says VanCamp. “Literally whoever shows up gets to be in the parade.”

The Halloween spectacle inspired organizations like Strawbery Banke and the Music Hall to extend the season, in a bid to continue drawing visitors. Now, nearly every small business is in on the spirit, too. Gift and ornament shops line the downtown’s polished-brick sidewalks. The Wilder gastropub serves up hot cocoa with crème de menthe and crushed peppermint. A block over, Earth Eagle Brewings has a new cranberry-tangerine kettle sour on tap, which we sample among the garland-covered snowboard-lodge decor.

Every Hallmark movie needs a true-meaning-of-Christmas moment, and I find it when I meet Portsmouth Historical Society board member Peter Michaud. He welcomes me to the 31st annual gingerbread house contest, and I ask about Christmas where he grew up 20 minutes away. He starts, then stops. “Oh, no, I’m tearing up,” he says, with a chuckle before telling me all about his extended family’s annual 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. gathering, interrupted just once by the pandemic. “There’s 18 of us,” he says wistfully. “We do the gift exchange where we all buy for each other.”

I see that same genuine joy for the season when I browse the contest’s 80-plus gingerbread creations submitted by residents. Though some are by pros and others by amateurs, the caloric recreations of New Hampshire landmarks are shockingly realistic and magically defy the laws of icing-sugar physics.

The next day, we drive under the red covered bridge — an exact match to its fondant replica — and into the village of Jackson, N.H. It’s two hours north of Portsmouth and backdropped by snowy Mount Washington, the highest peak in this quadrant of North America. We check into the Christmas Farm Inn & Spa, naturally. (Long ago, the proprietor gifted the farm to his daughter for Christmas. The name stuck.)

With our room’s extra-large Jacuzzi tub, sitting-room fireplace and balcony view of the White Mountains, I’m tempted to spend the rest of the trip cuddled up right here. But every time I do venture out, it’s worth it.

There’s the one-horse sleigh ride at Nestlenook Farm, where we drink hot cider while Davy the Belgian draft takes us through the forest, alongside the crystal-clear Ellis River and to lookouts of snow-blurred Mount Washington. I’m convinced Hallmark’s movie crew must be hiding among the trees, but I only spot fellow riders snapping our photo with enthusiastic awwws.

The next day, we take the short but exhausting one-mile hike up to Cathedral Ledge, a granite cliff with views across the river valley to the mountains. We reward our efforts at the Cathedral Ledge Distillery, the state’s first organic crafter. The just-turned-one venture celebrated its birthday by releasing its first bourbon, but it’s the maple liqueur, sweetened with local syrup, that I want to sip all season long.

There’s also plenty of skiing nearby, but we’re happy to slow down our pace and pop into the area’s shops. We’re greeted by life-size singing dolls in a vintage winter village when we step into the Christmas Loft. Around its perimeter, eight themed rooms offer ornaments of every kind, from Beyoncé to Bernie Sanders. At Zeb’s General Store, I can’t resist getting my dad, a farmer, the cow-plop chocolate for his stocking, plus penny candies for our drive to the airport.

With the frosted mountains at our backs and suitcases filled with gifts, we spend our ride planning more celebrations back home. As with any Hallmark movie, we’re left with that too-perfect-to-be-real feeling, but in this case, no credits roll. I can’t wait for the sequel.

Writer Caitlin Kenny travelled as a guest of Visit New Hampshire, which did not review or approve this article. Travellers are reminded to check on public health restrictions that could affect their plans.