Travel news: Muskoka ‘ice cave’ dining, ideas for outdoor day-tripping, and an art and architecture exhibition in the desert

Cosy caves

JW Marriott The Rosseau Muskoka has brought back its Muskoka Ice Caves, which have nothing to do with sub-zero spelunking. The “ice caves” are transparent geodesic domes set on the hotel terrace, where you and your social bubble can dine outdoors (while staying warm), with views overlooking Lake Rosseau. Menu options includes fondue, seafood, and beef grilled over a charcoal cauldron; the experience can be reserved on OpenTable.

Day tripping

Hipcamp, the online booking engine often described as the “Airbnb of the outdoors,” has launched a new feature in Canada: day passes for experiences offered by hosts across the country. Activity options range from snowshoeing, sleigh riding and ice fishing to sipping spirits at a craft distillery, and can be booked for groups.

Exhibition opening

Fans of American art and architecture can get an eyeful of both at “Chihuly in the Desert,” a new exhibition in Arizona that spans two venues, and brings together the works of Dale Chihuly and the late Frank Lloyd Wright. Six of Chihuly’s large-scale sculptures have been scattered at Taliesin West — once Wright’s winter home and a UNESCO World Heritage site, in the foothills of the McDowell Mountains in Scottsdale — with each placement meant to reflect a dialogue between the two visionaries. The other half of the exhibition is set at the Desert Botanical Garden in Phoenix; the showcase will run until June 19, 2022.

Dinner is served

If you’re home for the holidays, at least let someone else handle the cooking. Several Toronto hotels are offering fancy festive specials (takeout by preorder): Louix Louis at the St. Regis Toronto will whip up a feast that can serve six, with your choice of free-range turkey or AAA prime rib, and all the sides you need. Also on the menu is the annual festive takeaway from the Four Seasons Hotel Toronto, serving up to six people with your pick of turkey or roast beef, plus classic fixings and (optional) wine pairings.

