With parking, a finished basement and a huge lot size, this $1.2 million detached home in the GTA sold for less. Why?

With most detached homes in the area listed for $1.2 million, why the lower selling price for this property? Litchmore points to the multiple price changes potentially having an impact as it could’ve raised some red flags for some buyers. It was up for grabs in March 2021 but terminated almost two months later. It was re-listed again in November for under a million and then upped to an asking price of $1.2 million shortly after.

The home sits on the main street in the historic and older side of Streetsville, and is estimated to be between 1,100 and 1,500 square feet. The property does have a gable roof, which speaks to how traditional the home is.

The property is also next to many businesses, which is why Litchmore could see this home purchased by someone that has plans to use it as an office on the side, potentially a doctor or insurance office. It also has a garage and parking space that can fit multiple vehicles.

Litchmore says it could have taken this long to sell because of how unclear who the buyer should have been. With the home situated on the main street, that may be an issue for a family looking into this place.

“People would rather live on the side street than the main street,” said Litchmore. “You don’t want your kids playing out on the front and it’s probably not as family-friendly.” Families tend to typically avoid major streets, out of precaution and mainly for the safety of their kids, he adds.

“The location itself is probably not ideal. It’s too busy, too many cars and if you have small kids, you always have this fear that they could get run out on the street and get hit,” said Litchmore.

Tips to finding places like this: Litchmore advises families looking at home like this to consider what stage you’re at. He says living on a main street isn’t ideal, but if you don’t necessarily care about that, there might be homes just like this out there.

Litchmore also suggests looking into older homes that have been on the market for several weeks as those are properties where you can get yourself a deal.

