S&P/TSX composite flat to end losing week

TORONTO — Canada's main stock index closed the week essentially unchanged in a losing week while U.S. markets fell after the Federal Reserve's latest moves to fight inflation.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed down 0.77 of a point to 20,739.01.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 532.20 points at 35,365.44. The S&P 500 index was down 48.03 points at 4,620.64, while the Nasdaq composite was down 10.76 points at 15,169.68.

The Canadian dollar traded for 77.85 cents US compared with 78.24 cents US on Thursday.