In search of adventure, I headed to Switzerland to hike a glacier and paraglide — never mind my lifelong fear of heights

As with many glaciers in the Alps, the ice sheet is retreating. I can hear water running below me as our small group of roped hikers navigates the blindingly white surface. I do well on the wide, flat portions of our walk, but the narrow ledges that drop into crevasses on either side have me gripping my poles with sweaty palms.

I carefully plant each crampon-booted foot one after the other until our mountain guide stops. A two-foot-wide crevasse looms ahead, and I’m suddenly rooted in place, unsure of what to do next. It’s obvious we have to cross the yawning gap, but fear has me almost hyperventilating.

“Put your pole on the other side of the crevasse, then take a big step across,” instructs Michael Schwarzl, an Austrian who’s been guiding in Saas-Fee for nearly 25 years. “And breathe normally,” he adds sensibly, a reminder I need.

I repeat an inner monologue to muster up my nerve — I can do this, I’m not going to fall — and do as he says. As I peer into the indeterminate depths of the crevasse, I see the bright turquoise ice change to a stark black abyss. My metal crampons dig into the ancient glacier to secure a foothold. With a sigh of relief, I happily accept Schwarzl’s hand as he pulls me to safety across the way.

An hour later, at a mountaintop restaurant, we toast our triumph over cliff edges and deep, dark places. My crevasse-crossing experience isn’t, however, the boldest part of my Swiss itinerary. The most intimidating of my planned adventures awaits: paragliding in the skies above Interlaken.

Interlaken bills itself as Europe’s number one destination for adventure sports, and in every season, the sky is filled with single and tandem paragliders winging their way toward a soft landing on the grassy Höhematte Park in the middle of town.

That’s our flight plan, too. As Bourquin tightens my straps and checks the harness, I tamp down my apprehension and smile nervously. “Ready?” he asks in French. “Oui,” I respond, still trying to convince myself. We start running downhill, and as the wing catches the wind, in an instant, we’re aloft.

Settling into our seated position in the harness, all I need to do is sit back and enjoy the flight — which, to my surprise, I greatly do. The sensation of soaring above the deep blue lakes and church steeples of Interlaken is gentler than I imagined yet breathtaking.

As the lifting currents pull us upward in large circles above the town, I’m giddy with the wonder of flight. After 10 minutes, my reverie is broken when Bourquin asks if I want to land or continue.

Any hesitation has vanished in thin air. “Let’s keep going,” I shout happily. I want more of this freedom, this release from fear that all my epic adventures in Switzerland have granted me.

