Travel news: Winter wine touring in Niagara, Calgary’s multi-festival celebration, and why Yellowstone will be extra busy in 2022

Wine and winter lights

Twenty Valley, Ontario’s largest wine region, is preparing to bring back its Winter WineFest (Jan. 7 to 9, 2022). New this year is a partnership with the Niagara Peninsula Conservation Authority, which will bring the event onto the illuminated Holiday Trail at Ball’s Falls Conservation Area. Beyond the festive sparkle, the trail’s programming includes live music, skating and other family-friendly activities. Tickets, $10 to $15, available at niagara.goingtocamp.com. Or create your own vineyard tour: offered for three weekends in January is the Niagara Icewine Discovery Pass, which allows you to enjoy six tastings (food pairings included) at your choice of 29 participating wineries. Tickets, $49 each, available at niagarawinefestival.com.

Here to stay

Competition in the city’s hotel scene is heating up — see: the new 1 Hotel Toronto, the revamped Park Hyatt Toronto, the expanded Drake Hotel, and the forthcoming W Toronto. But for the fifth year running, the current top spot, at least according to Tripadvisor’s calculation, is the Hazelton Hotel. The posh Yorkville property recently completed a refresh (imagined by Yabu Pushelberg, the same firm behind its original design) and will toast its 15th birthday in 2022.

Winter warm-up

Calgary’s Chinook Blast is slated to return for a sophomore edition. With activities spanning six weeks (Jan. 21 to Feb. 27, 2022), the winter celebration brings together a handful of pillar events: take in theatre, dance and other shows as part of High Performance Rodeo; check out winter lights and ice sculptures at Glow Festival; tune into Block Heater by the Calgary Folk Music Festival; celebrate Afro Canadian and Caribbean heritage at the Ethnik Festival of Arts & Culture; or enjoy local brews and live music at Big Winter Classic. The programming also includes free performances and art installations in the city centre.

Great outdoors

Yellowstone, the very first national park in the U.S., will celebrate its 150th anniversary in 2022. The nearly 900,000-hectare expanse is famous for its singular landscape — including a dense concentration of hot springs and geysers, and a 32-kilometre-long canyon — as well as herds of free-roaming bison and other wild locals. If you’re planning to overnight during a bound-to-be-busy year, book well ahead: accommodations operated by Yellowstone National Park Lodges are taking reservations for stays between now and Nov. 2022. If luxury digs are more your style, the Cloudveil, Autograph Collection, recently opened in Jackson, Wyo., a gateway to Yellowstone and nearby Grand Teton.

