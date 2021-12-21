Early check-in at the Drake Hotel’s modern wing: what to expect in the newly expanded Toronto hot spot

“Does Drake the rapper own the Drake Hotel?” is a question wondered often enough that it’s in the property’s FAQ, but as any good Torontonian knows: the Queen West destination predates Drizzy’s first hits by years.

It swung open its doors in 2004, quickly establishing itself as one of the city’s original boutique hotels and an arts and culture scene — and it’s still getting bigger. This December, the Drake expanded with a modern wing, in the five-storey building next door to its flagship address. I checked in this month for an early peek.

OK, so you walk in and then…

You’ll notice the new location of the Drake’s lobby — shifted over to the contemporary side from the historic wing. Much bigger than the old lobby, it gives off loungey “living room” vibes, welcoming guests with a cosy roaring fire, and a mishmash-that-works collection of furniture (some vintage scores, some custom-made) in a riot of patterns and colours.

And of course, there’s tons of art, all commissioned just for the Drake, like Stephanie Temma Hier’s “Evening Shadows and a Skittish Whisper, 2021,” an oil painting framed by ceramic sculptures of hotel knick-knacks, right behind the 24-hour front desk. Imagine if your coolest friend, who happened to be a whimsical interior designer, gallerist and social butterfly, dreamed up a hotel, and this would be it.

Tell me about the rooms

Pre-expansion, the Drake had only 19 guestrooms and an artist loft, while the modern building adds another 32 rooms (from 135 to 225 square feet), plus one especially showy rooftop suite (more on that later). Art abounds here, too, with emphasis on Canadian talent (who make up 75 per cent of the Drake’s entire collection); over my bed hangs Toronto artist Luke van H.’s “Paint-Can-Spill-Wall” — a portal to a virtual garden, I learn from the helpful, little didactic panel (every artwork comes with one).

A spotlight on the homegrown shines through elsewhere as well: in the mini fridge, for example, you’ll find Loch Mór Cider Co. and dry Irish stout from Midtown Brewing Co., both based in PEC. I’m pleased to see the lack of tiny, use-once-and-toss bottles (a waste!); instead, my terrazzo-tiled shower is stocked with refillable dispensers for Malin+Goetz peppermint shampoo and other toiletries.

What if I’m a touring musician/VIP/party host extraordinaire?

Check right into the apartment-style rooftop terrace suite, designed with luminaries in mind. (If you glance at the hotel from the outside, you can’t miss the cantilevered, boxcar-inspired suite gleaming from on high.) The two-bedroom space shows off the same artsy, nostalgic esthetic, from the intricate art-deco bathroom tiles to the Memphis-styled living area. Whip up cocktails for guests at your bar, host a private dinner party or head out to the suite’s most standout feature: the 540-square-foot terrace, spanning the building’s length and ready for your own invite-only occasion.