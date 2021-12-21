I’m just here to relax.

Get yourself to the spa, an outpost of French luxury brand Sothys, then! It’s worth booking a treatment just so you can also get access to the Nordic spa amenities, like an outdoor Jacuzzi and cold circuit, plus the sauna and hammam.

Tell me about the rooms.

Mine had lots of charming touches, like a glowing owl lamp, a doe-inspired bedside table, blond wood flooring and a silhouette of a boreal forest on a starry night etched into the wall separating the bathroom from the bed.

I forgot I have kids.

No problem! Club Med is famous for its kids’ clubs, which include ski lessons for ages 4 to 17. You can also pay extra for care in the baby and petit rooms, for ages 4 months to 4 years old.

How’s the food?

It’s good, which is key. There are three restaurants: the buffet-style Le Marché, the family-focused Terroir & Co and the reservations-required gourmet lounge Le Chalet. The main action is at Le Marché, which levels up the usual buffet fare with French and Quebecois panache — think coq au vin, bison bourguignon, tourtière and yes, the occasional poutine bar. At Le Chalet, the table d’hôte menu is stuffed with goods from local producers like La Famille Migneron and Les Viandes Biologiques de Charlevoix.

Now I feel guilty about eating three desserts at every meal, including breakfast and second breakfast.

Work it off at the gym or in one of the many classes offered in the studio, including several styles of yoga, spinning and Zumba. Sound-bath meditation classes set you off on the right path, which may be straight to a guided mountain hike, out on a snowshoeing jaunt or for a spin around the skating rink.

I’m bored of relaxing. Now what?

How about a day trip? For an extra fee you can go whale watching, dog sledding or ice fishing, visit the Huron-Wendat Museum or pop into Quebec City.

Writer Leah Rumack travelled as a guest of Club Med Québec Charlevoix, which did not review or approve this article. The federal government recommends Canadians avoid non-essential travel. This article is meant to inspire plans for future travel.