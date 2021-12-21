We found 10 sets of pyjamas for every mood

The timeless pinstripe pyjamas: Fact: You can never go wrong with a pair of classic blue-and-white pinstripe pyjamas. But what we love most about this Uniqlo set is the soft-stretch material, which makes them super comfortable to wear around the house. It’s also lightweight, so it’s perfect for those who get a little too warm for comfort in the middle of the night.

Sleeper pyjamas, $169, net-a-porter.com SHOP HERE

The ultra-girlie pyjamas: Channel the Pink Ladies with this sweet linen set from cult-fave pyjama brand Sleeper, beloved for its ultra-feminine designs. This shorts set with subtle ruffle trim is great for those who live in warmer climates or love to turn up the heat high during the winter season.

LL.Bean pyjamas, $129, llbean.ca SHOP HERE

The extra-cozy pyjamas: Nothing says classic quite like a pair of plaid flannel pyjamas. This Buffalo check set from all-American clothing brand LL.Bean will keep you warm and cosy all winter long. We won’t blame you if you don’t take them off till spring.

Desmond & Dempsey pyjamas, $205, farfetch.com SHOP HERE

The statement-making pyjamas: No one does prints as well as Desmond & Dempsey, and we’re wild for this particular design. These tailored pyjamas are a stylish option for daytime lounging — if unexpected guests drop by, all the better. Thanks to the tapered design of the pants, they’re also wondrous to sleep in because the legs won’t ride up in the middle of the night as you toss and turn.

Eberjey pyjamas, $165, shopbop.com SHOP HERE

The tuxedo-inspired pyjamas: These irresistibly soft and slinky jersey pyjamas are on our executive editor Rani Sheen’s list of all-time favourite things (not to mention Oprah’s). Eberjey’s much-loved PJs come in many colours and patterns, but we’re especially fond of this slim-fit tuxedo style with cream piping. They’re super flattering and look sophisticated when you’re wandering around the house.

Petit Lem pyjamas, $53, petitlem.com SHOP HERE

The matching family pyjamas: Sweater weather fans, consider this adorable pyjama set featuring woolly hat and scarf motifs all over. Made of organic cotton, they’re also super soft. The sweetest part? You can get matching pyjamas and sleepers for yourself, your partner, your kids and even your pup! Just think of the holiday group photos!

When you make a purchase through the links in this article, we may earn a small commission. Our journalism is independent and not influenced by advertising. Learn more.

Renée Tse is the editor of The Kit Chinese edition, based in Toronto. She writes about beauty and fashion. Reach her via email: rtse@thekit.ca