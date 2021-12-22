Stocks edge up slightly in mid-week trading

TORONTO — Canada's main stock index edged up slightly in mid-morning trading on Wednesday after a bumpy start to the week after rising Omicron COVID-19 cases rattled investors.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 47.33 points at 20,972.20.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 181.98 points or half a per cent at 35,674.68. The S&P 500 index gained 31.19 points at 4,680.42 while the Nasdaq composite was up 106.96 points at 15,448.05.

The Canadian dollar traded for 77.88 cents US compared with 77.36 cents US on Tuesday.