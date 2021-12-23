Have you heard? Hair accessories are huge right now

THE SCRUNCHY: How we love a statement scrunchy, let us count the ways! Loosely looped around a low pony (the chicness!), securing a towering topknot or, like Lizzo, functioning as the border between sleek roots and a cascade of curls (glorious!). From silky to sequined and everything in between, there is no shortage of scrunchies on the market. But let us pause for a moment to appreciate the sight that is this frothy tulle number — like a tutu for your hair.

Lychee Hair Rings, $31 (for 20), amazon.ca SHOP HERE

THE HAIR RINGS: Academy Award — winner Lupita Nyong’o knows the power of some strategic sparkle. With the addition of a few embellishments to the braids around her face, her entire ensemble takes on a fun, festive feel while her visage is bathed with flattering light.

Garage Butterfly Hair Slides, $10 (for 3), garageclothing.com SHOP HERE

THE BUTTERFLY CLIP: Yes, butterfly hair accessories are back! Raise your hand if you used to stock up on these at Claire’s. Instead of the pink plastic versions of yore, it’s all about an elevated butterfly now. Take Saoirse Ronan, for instance, who rocked a bejeweled critter in her hair at last year’s Oscars. It was likely encrusted in actual diamonds, but for something a tad more affordable, snag these adorable slides from Garage.

Old Navy Soft-Knit Bow-Tie Headband, $10, oldnavy.ca SHOP HERE

THE KNOTTED HEADBAND: Fun fact: Ciara’s stylist Maeve Reilly decided last minute to take a scrap of fabric from the singer’s dress and tie it in her hair. Paired with her curly updo, it had a fun almost ’80s feel (like a glam aerobics instructor, no?). Recreate the effect with this stretchy bow-tie headband from Old Navy.

