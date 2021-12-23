A two-bedroom Toronto condo for $700k? ‘By all accounts, this is a deal.’

If the price of the condo is negotiated down, “$680,000 is probably the lowest price you’re gonna see,” Litchmore said. “But I wouldn’t be surprised if it ended up at $690,000 either, or $695,000.”

That being said, condos in the area have been selling for much more. The average price of a two-bedroom, one-bathroom condo of 800-square-feet or more in the area west of Yonge Street and south of Bloor Street is close to $821,000, Litchmore says.

There are a few different factors that may have thus far deterred buyers from making an offer on this home.

For one, the condo doesn’t have central heating, according to the listing, and based on the photos, the couch appears to be on a slant, Litchmore says, adding those features could be unattractive to some.

He points out that there was a fire on the rooftop in 2010, and highlights that the building is about 35 years old. The age may scare some buyers away, however, this condo’s fees are actually very low at $505 per month, Litchmore says.

“That’s exceptional,” he said, explaining that fees in old buildings can go up to $900 monthly. For similarly sized units south of Bloor and west of Yonge, fees average $653.

“By all accounts, this is a deal,” Litchmore says.

Tips for finding places like this?

“Things are sold over asking when there is no negotiation; when the buyers are competing,” Litchmore said. “Obviously, they weren’t competing here.”

When a property has been on the market this long, he recommends buyers take the opportunity to negotiate.

Manuela Vega is a Toronto-based digital producer for the Star. Follow her on Twitter: @_manuelavega