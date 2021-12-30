Canada's main stock index up in morning trading

TORONTO — Canada's main stock index was up in mid-morning trading, with all sectors except energy posting positive gains.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 69.48 points at 21,414.13.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 36.02 points at 36,524.65. The S&P 500 was up 6.69 points at 4,799.75, while the Nasdaq composite was up 67.29 points at 15,833.51.

The Canadian dollar traded for 78.20 cents US compared with 78.10 on Dec. 29.