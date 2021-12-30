The top things The Kit’s readers bought in 2021

If there’s one vibrator you need in your life, it’s the Liberty Womanizer. Not only was it a standout in our 2020 sex toy gift guide, but this vibrator has continued to fly off (virtual) shelves well into 2021, and we have no doubt it’ll remain a hot ticket item for the foreseeable future. Why so popular, you ask? This waterproof vibe uses air waves to stimulate nerve endings on the clitoris without direct contact, allowing the user to experience multiple orgasms without becoming desensitized to the sensation. It’s truly the gift that keeps on giving.

Merit Shade Slick Tinted Lip Oil in Pink Beet, $31, meritbeauty.com SHOP HERE

We’re calling it now: 2022 is the year to do less. Why not match your attitude to your beauty routine with a makeup line that delivers maximum impact with minimal effort? Merit Beauty’s hydrating lip oil has been a massive hit, along with the rest of the brand’s perfectly understated lineup. According to our beauty director, “it’s got the slip and moisture of an oil but with just enough pigment and opacity to feel like an actual lip colour.” Perfection.

Mary Young bra, $84, maryyoung.ca SHOP HERE

Canadian lingerie won big this year, especially when it comes to this barely-there bra from Toronto-based, made-in-Montreal brand Mary Young. Designed with a blend of single layer mesh and spandex, this unpretentious lingerie option proves you can combine comfort with sex appeal (and support local brands while you’re at it, too!).

Supergoop! Glowscreen SPF 40, $48, sephora.ca SHOP HERE

One part SPF, one part tinted moisturizer, one part primer, this multi-tasking SPF delivers the most outrageously flattering glow and provides broad-spectrum protection. There’s a reason why this one is a top seller, and it’s because it makes your skin look damn good. Trust us on this one.

Revlon Salon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer, $71, walmart.ca SHOP HERE

If you haven’t yet snagged a Revlon One-Step, what are you waiting for? Not only is this heated brush remarkably easy to use, but it’s also significantly more affordable than other hair tools on the market. It’s the easiest (and cheapest) way to get a great-looking blowout without leaving the house.

Vileda EasyWring Spin Bucket and Mop, $40, walmart.ca SHOP HERE

The year’s end is quickly approaching: Have you started stress-cleaning yet? If you need a few pointers to get started, this spin mop comes highly recommended by The Kit‘s executive editor, Rani Sheen, and is GoCleanCo owner Sarah McAllister’s “favourite mop in the world.” Her top tip for getting the best mopping session of your life? Fill the bucket with scorching hot water, add in a teaspoon of Tide, wring the mop out ’til it’s barely wet, and watch your floors gleam.

When you make a purchase through the links in this article, we may earn a small commission. Our journalism is independent and not influenced by advertising. Learn more.