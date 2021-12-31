As a long-time cruise enthusiast, I’ve sailed aboard about 40 different ships — and this trip was one of my all-time favourites

The sail-away is pure magic. As the last shades of orange and pink and violet fade, the lights of Southern Italy come up, twinkling on small boats scooting across the harbour, and on lumbering ferries that connect the toe-tip of Italy to Sicily, just three kilometres across the Strait of Messina. Glimmering villages climb the mountains on both sides of the gap. The coastlines, dotted with shops and restaurants and quays, shimmer.

Standing on my balcony, an aperitif in hand, I watch Italy fade away. Next stop: Greece, somewhere out there, on the other side of the Ionian Sea. But first? Dinner, in the restaurant conveniently located just downstairs.

Cruising the Mediterranean is the stuff of dreams. For my 15-day voyage from Barcelona to Athens aboard the Viking Sea, the list of ports-of-call reads like romance, each stop stirring the imagination: Monaco, Rome, Naples, Crete, Ephesus. This is the kind of itinerary that usually attracts veteran cruisers like me (I’ve sailed on about 40 different ships) — people who’ve graduated from short and sweet journeys to these ambitious, multi-country trips further afield.

But as I chat with those on board the small ship, I notice something curious: a preponderance of first-time cruisers, and people who’ve never set foot in Europe until now — some citing a sense of carpe diem urgency sparked by the pandemic.

Laura Lynn McCurry, for example, travelled from Oregon with a large group of family and friends. This kind of trip had long been on their bucket list, and when her mother recovered from illness last year, they agreed to make it happen. Like, right now. “We decided, given this crazy world, we needed to get going on this dream,” she says, noting that it’s their first trip to Europe. “When mom’s health started failing, this cruise gave us hope. And now, here we are!”

I hear similar stories across the ship, whose passengers are, on the whole, younger and more adventurous than other voyages I’ve undertaken. And everyone’s enchanted by pretty much everywhere we go.

On a shore excursion to Avignon, the tour group listens with rapt attention to a guide as we make our way through the Palais des Papes, walking through medieval Gothic splendour and learning how six popes ruled in the 14th century here, when this small city in Southern France became the seat of Western Christianity.

In the James Bond-glamorous Casino de Monte-Carlo, where we need to plunk down €17 and abide by a strict dress code just for the privilege of walking around the slot machines and card tables under dripping chandeliers, everyone’s happy to lose $20 (or $50) on red or black at the roulette. In Pisa, I join all the people taking shameless photos, beaming big smiles as they pretend to hold up, or push down, the namesake Leaning Tower.

“We never really saw ourselves as cruisers,” says David Sission, from Seattle, who’s travelling with his sister. He only had one previous voyage, on a small boutique line. “This just seemed like the best way to see a lot, really quickly. And then when we find our favourite places, we’ll come back for a longer visit.”

It’s a fair philosophy, and those on board split their time in port between organized tours and just roaming solo, exploring wherever their feet take them. And the ship, with its elegant, Scandi-style Wintergarden lounge area, its Nordic spa and its many restaurants, is always waiting to spirit us all to the next destination at the end of another exciting day. There’s a freedom in it, after so much lockdown, the Viking Sea cutting through waves on the open water, the horizon endless off the balcony, another new place to discover just around the corner.