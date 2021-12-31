Cosy cabins, lakeside saunas and award-winning brews: The insider’s guide to Brome-Missisquoi, an easy drive from Montreal

Driving southeast from Montreal, you’ll quickly hit farmland, before arriving in idyllic Brome-Missisquoi, an area that hugs the Vermont border. Just over an hour from the city, it’s defined by rolling hills, small valley towns and plenty of tasty goods made therein.

Growing up here filled my head with summertime memories of ice cream cones and river dips, but this slice of Quebec’s Eastern Townships region will also make you cosy to the bone all year round. From lakeside saunas to outdoor adventure, whether you’re looking to kick back or get your heart rate up, you’ll find your fill and then some. Here are six of my favourite spots for your future road-tripping, located in towns close enough together that you can visit them all in one day.

(Both regional travel guidelines and access to specific places can change quickly; always check official updates before you go.)

For heady shopping: Fumile (32 Principale St., Frelighsburg)

Before opening last spring, this hat shop did major renovations to what was once the town’s hotel bar, exposing the original 19th-century ceiling and letting plenty of light in, putting their rabbit felt and wool creations centre stage. Partners Mélodie Lavergne and Alex Surprenant are self-taught in the art of head toppers, expertly mixing classic styles with modern colourful flair, and offering both custom and ready-to-wear designs. If looking to linger, take a seat in the café section for a glass of natural wine or a Quebec cheese board.

For the local scene: Beat & Betterave (41 Principale St., Frelighsburg)

Though the town doesn’t break the 1,200-resident mark, Frelighsburg boasts its own culturally inclined café, which has brought many of the province’s favourite indie bands, like Les Deuxluxes and Milk & Bone, to their modest stage. They keep things current on the plate, too, serving beet bruschetta-topped salad, veggie burgers and rhubarb lemonade using ingredients from their garden.

For the best brews: Brasserie Dunham (3809 Principale St., Dunham)

This 10-year-old brewery has garnered countless prizes — they’ve made RateBeer’s list of Top 100 breweries in the world every year since 2014. Hang out in the historic brick- and wood-clad building to try one of the 60 or so beers they brew annually, like the strong Russian stout that spends a year gleaning flavour in rye barrels. Stop by the adjoining shop to bring some of the beloved cans and bottles home and, if you plan on having a pint too many, the chic Boho Dunham boutique hostel has rooms upstairs.

For outdoor adventure: Au Diable Vert (169 Staines Rd., Glen Sutton)