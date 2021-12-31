The stuff of travel dreams: A beloved resort in St. Barts makes its long-awaited comeback

When you make a purchase through the links in this article, we may earn a small commission. Our journalism is independent and not influenced by advertising. Learn more

If you dream of holidaying like a camera-shy celebrity, chances are that St. Barts — a swanky speck of an island in the Caribbean — is on your wish list. Now, you can once again stay at one of the most beloved resorts on the French overseas territory: Rosewood Le Guanahani St. Barth, spanning 18 acres on a private peninsula, re-opened in mid-November after a four-year revitalization.

The backstory: Originally opened in 1986 as Le Guanahani, the property closed its doors in 2017, after hurricanes Irma and Maria wrought havoc in the region. Since then, it’s joined Rosewood Hotels & Resorts and undergone a thorough, property-wide rebuild and redesign. The new esthetic is sophisticated but not snooty: expect guest rooms with a home-y contemporary feel, custom furniture like sleek canopy beds and travel-trunk-inspired tables, and occasional splashes of colour — tropical turquoise, sunny yellow, French lavender.

The space: Find 29 guest rooms and 27 suites, all tucked in cottages, ranging from about 400 to 600 square feet. In keeping with the resort’s rep for being St. Barts’ most family-friendly, there are also 10 signature suites ideal for your whole brood or social bubble. (The biggest, the nearly 2,000-square-foot Bougainvillea Suite, can sleep up to seven.) Every space offers ocean or garden views, floor-to-ceiling French windows and your own terrace. Select accommodations also come with the bonus of a private swimming pool.

The dining: New to the resort is the indoor-outdoor Beach House St. Barth, where you can dine while taking in the Grand Cul-de-Sac and Marechal lagoons. The menu leans to the Mediterranean, with dishes meant for sharing, like barbequed octopus with sundried tomato, watermelon and burrata. At Bar Mélangé, craft cocktails and vintage spirits are served well into the evening. If you prefer a private picnic lunch, supper on the beach or room service in the middle of the night, all can be arranged.

The extra amenities: Spa enthusiasts are in luck: the island’s largest dedicated wellness facility is here. Book into Sense, A Rosewood Spa, for treatments like the signature island glow facial, or a “sense journey” that begins with a stroll through a nature reserve before a body wrap and massage. Take a dip in your choice of two pools (one is adults-only), or hit the fully equipped gym, where a trainer is available on request for personal attention.

The nearby sights: St. Barts is the sort of place you’d go to simply ensconce yourself in a plush corner and forget the world, but for those in the mood to roam, the island is only 25 square kilometres, so nothing is very far. Explore the 14 or so beaches, shop the designer boutiques in Gustavia, the harbourside capital, or ask the concierge to whip up an itinerary to suit your whims.

