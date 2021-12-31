These five trends will shape the future of travel

Active travel will pick up the pace

In the icebox that is Canada, many of us prefer one-stop-shop beach trips where lifting a margarita glass counts as reps. Now, there’s a shift toward active travel, so even if the lounge chair beckons, vacationers are carving out time for movement, too.

“People have picked up a lot of new hobbies during the pandemic, whether it’s cooking or cycling,” says Matt Berna, managing director of North America at the tour operator Intrepid Travel. “They look for the activity first and possibly the destination second. Historically, people had a region in mind and then looked for things to do.” In addition to cycling, he forecasts that trekking or hiking trips will be popular for 2022.

G Adventures sees this trend, too. In their October survey of 1,693 Canadians, 71 per cent of respondents said they craved physical activity for their next trip. “That’s a massive, massive change in the landscape of tourism,” says Poon Tip. The Global Wellness Institute has also predicted a 21 per cent annual growth for wellness tourism (broadly defined as enhancing a healthy lifestyle) through 2025.

Social travel will hold renewed appeal

If you’re starting 2022 ready to reconnect with your inner social butterfly, you’re not alone. “People are yearning to come back together,” says Poon Tip. While the pandemic’s unpredictability means the exact timing is still TBD, it’s only intensifying our collective desire for social travel once it’s safe.

When that time comes, interacting with others might be more prized than the Instagrammable attractions we once flocked to. Both Freitag and the Hilton’s research support the fact that yes, celebrations and parties are making their comeback, as seen by a rise in group travel bookings. (The impact of Omicron has yet to be measured.)

“With the pandemic, there’s so much pent-up energy. People are just bursting out. They want to socialize. They want to meet like-minded people from around the world,” says Poon Tip. Catering to the social-travel trend, G Adventures and Hostelworld will team up for the launch of Roamies this year — offering small-group tours with hostel stays, and the camaraderie that comes with these shared spaces.

Community consciousness will lead the way

In navigating the waves of the pandemic, we’ve come to find a stronger purpose for travel beyond just self-serving fun. Already, it’s apparent that people care about mindful, respect-driven interactions with the communities they visit. “Travellers want local people to benefit,” says Poon Tip. “They want it to be a positive experience not only for themselves, but for locals.”

Berna notices a change from pre-pandemic times. “We’ve seen customers are much more socially conscious,” he says, noting that North American tourists have been particularly appreciative of Intrepid’s Indigenous-led experiences lately. These tours aren’t about Indigenous folks but are by Indigenous guides, and focus on deeper conversations where visitors learn about culture, history and storytelling. One example is the company’s new tour of B.C.’s Okanagan, led by the Osoyoos people.

This focus on ethical community engagement means traveller feedback and demands sound different, too. In the past, guests on tours may have been especially irked by a lacklustre hotel or feel shortchanged if they didn’t get a room with a view. Now, they’re concerned about other matters, Berna notes, like wanting their meals to be 100 per cent authentic to a region and ensuring animals on trekking trips are treated fairly. “They’re policing our actions, which is fantastic,” explains Berna. “They come to us for these values, and we want to make sure we match their expectations.”

The federal government recommends Canadians avoid non-essential travel. This article is meant to inspire plans for future travel.