The 10 best-dressed Canadians of 2021

Having released her debut novel “Happy Hour” in Canada last year, writer Marlowe Granados launched it internationally this year, wearing a variety of vintage-forward, designer-heavy looks to do so (she once wrote, “I am always one to choose dressing up and not down”). Favouring ’90s silhouettes and pieces from Italian and French icons like Prada, Missoni, Lacroix and Moschino, she always looks like she’s dressed to have a good time and maybe write about it later.

Joanie Pietracupa

You can feel Joanie Pietracupa’s sincere love of style and equally sincere wish to change the narrative around it through her refreshingly unedited selfies. The Montreal-based magazine editor wears a joyful array of sequined, fluffy, floaty and frilly outfits, and it all adds up to a great resource for shopping brands that offer inclusive sizes — Asos psychedelic-print stretch or gingham prairie-style dresses, Eloquii jeans, a candy-pink flight suit from Canadian boutique Femme Fatale, which offers sizes from XL to 5XL. Not to mention, she’s a major source of hair inspo with those glorious curly bangs.

Afiya Francisco

Afiya Francisco is a font of ideas for dressing well in everyday life. Whatever the former fashion editor wears — be it a cloud-like Alaia white shirt over straight-leg jeans, a Freed teddy coat with serviceable boots or a sharp blazer popped over a cosy hoodie — you can imagine yourself wearing it to perform your own various tasks of daily life, but looking much, much more put together than usual. She might be picking homegrown kale, hanging with her two kids or just gliding around her enviable, Scandi-serene home, but she always dresses according to this (very useful) golden rule: 80 per cent simplicity, 20 per cent experimentation.

Alyssa Lau

An advocate for the slow fashion movement, Edmonton-based Alyssa Lau founded the sustainably minded e-tailer New Classics, which carries handmade, low-waste and vintage pieces that never look crunchy. Lau herself wears them well, from a pair of patent chocolate-brown square-toe boots by genderless brand Suzanne Rae to pistachio ribbed loungewear from Seoul-based brand A Memento.

Lauren Wilson

Lauren Wilson of Timberlost might be Canada’s most stylish florist (although that booming category has a lot of competition). Whether spare or voluminous, her plant and flower arrangements always feel a little wild, with lashings of colour and asymmetrical, experimental shapes. And her style is just as enchanting — soft blazers, often in shades of peony or rose, silky robes, printed and quilted cotton jackets and colourful Loeffler Randall slides, many of which are finds from Toronto’s VSP Consignment, all paint a pretty picture.

Vivek Shraya

It’s a joy to observe the colourful, life-affirming outfits Vivek Shraya puts together. The artist, musician and author of “People Change” and “I’m Afraid of Men” wears vibrant dresses from beloved label NorBlack NorWhite, and a magpie’s nest worth of spangled, metallic ’80s vintage dresses of dreams. Smoked-out eyes, face gems and myriad hair looks complete the glamorous picture.

Rani Sheen is executive editor of The Kit. She writes about beauty and culture. Reach her on email: rs@thekit.ca or follow her on Twitter: @ranisheen