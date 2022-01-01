Do I always have to wash my face at night? Ask The Kit

“Clean is different than a stripped face,” said Skotnicki. “You don’t need five steps, or a double cleanse and a scrub! You just want a clean base if you are putting on nighttime cream or lotion or cosmeceuticals.” If you have sensitive skin, you can use a cream cleanser, she said. “Then if you don’t feel everything is removed — if you have used chalky sunscreen, for instance, or three layers of primers or glitter — use a micellar water.”

Skotnicki admits some people will feel they need a foam cleanser, especially in the summer, but they aren’t her top choice (again, it’s about stripping the skin of its barrier function and upsetting the apple cart of the microbiome). She does have praise for micellar waters, which cleanse without actual water (which has a drying effect).

“It’s an urban myth out there” — social media, Dr. Skotnicki is looking at you!—“that micellar waters leave soap on the skin.” Though she says it’s true, they’re not all created equal and she recommends the OG micellar water by Bioderma.

“Follow the science,” she said. “They tested that! It doesn’t leave soap on the skin!” It also removes makeup and impurities without disturbing the skin barrier. So the bottom line is if there is no way you’re going to get to the sink to do a proper wash, a swipe with a cotton pad and micellar water is a pretty dependable life choice.

If you’re going the cleanser route, Skotnicki recommends Biologique Recherche Lait VIP 02 Cleanser, a unique product you “lather” into skin and remove with a damp cotton pad. “It’s pH balanced,” she said, “and works well specifically to remove environmental impurities and irritants.” Another top choice is Avène Cleansing Lotion and for the foaming fans out there, the perennial winner is CeraVe Foaming Facial Cleanser, the well-priced classic formulation beloved by dermatologists everywhere.

As far as moisturizers go, Skotnicki said, “There are so many!” We can talk about star ingredients, but what you need to know is what makes a good moisturizer. It has to have three things: a humectant (glycerin or hyaluronic acid), to draw water into the outer layer of skin, plus emollients to lock moisture in and occlusives to form a protective barrier. “A good moisturizer has all three and not much else.”

Fragrance, she said, is personal preference, and both natural and synthetic fragrances can be an irritant, so if you have sensitive skin just say no to pretty smells.

The larger problem, said Skotnicki, is society’s promotion of guilt and shame around the idea of “being clean enough.” Look, “if you miss cleansing your skin at night periodically, your skin isn’t going to die.” Nevertheless, in the time it took me to write this, I have cleansed my morning face twice, with micellar water and with a lotion cleanser. To make up for last night. Better late than never! Cheers to a new year of great skin habits for all!

The simple rule is that nighttime cleansing is more important than morning cleansing. But when you do cleanse, go for gentle choices to protect your barrier layer and its delicately balanced microbiome. Here are some gentle face wash options, both rinse-off and leave-on, to take for a spin

Bioderma Sensibio H2O Micellar Water, $20, well.ca SHOP HERE

Bioderma is the OG micellar water, the first one to market (back in 1995), and highly tested in the intervening years. European women swear by this stuff. If you haven’t tried micellar water, you just apply some to a cotton pad and wipe away the makeup and dirt and oil and environmental impurities. No rinsing. It is that easy, so there really is not excuse not to cleanse at night.

Biologique Recherche Lait VIP 02 Cleanser, $73, one2oneonline.com SHOP HERE

A fabulous splurge, this brightening cleansing milk eliminates impurities, calms and hydrates the skin. Massage onto face and remove with a damp cotton pad. Feels really quite luxe, a great way to motivate you to cleanse before bed.

CeraVe Foaming Facial Cleanser, $21, shoppersdrugmart.ca SHOP HERE

If you really feel better with a foam face wash, this perennial dermatologist’s pick for cleansing gets everything off your skin without disrupting the skin barrier.

Avène Tolérance Extremely Gentle Cleanser, $30, shoppersdrugmart.ca SHOP HERE

Another no-rinse cleanser, this one has a gel texture and no fragrance, for sensitive skin.

Olay Regenerist Collagen Peptide Hydrating Moisturizer, $45, shoppersdrugmart.ca SHOP HERE

A good simple moisturizer made with tried and true ingredients (also fragrance free), this is another pick from Dr. Sandy Skotnicki, and a cult favourite of beauty fans everywhere.

