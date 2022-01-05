S&P/TSX composite up as price of oil climbs

TORONTO — Canada's main stock index climbed higher in late-morning trading helped by gains in the energy sector as the price of oil rose, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 63.45 points at 21,299.97.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 72.93 points at 36,872.58. The S&P 500 index was down 5.51 points at 4,788.03, while the Nasdaq composite was down 118.67 points at 15,504.05.

The Canadian dollar traded for 78.71 cents US compared with 78.69 cents US on Tuesday.