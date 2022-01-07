Big Sky, Montana, is a winter sports mecca — and it just got its first luxury ski-in/ski-out resort

When you make a purchase through the links in this article, we may earn a small commission. Our journalism is independent and not influenced by advertising. Learn more

Southwest Montana has long attracted skiers and snowboarders; now, with the arrival of the ski-in/ski-out destination Montage Big Sky, which started welcoming guests near the Spanish Peaks and Big Sky Resort’s mountain village last month, it’s about to become even more of a hot spot for travellers of all types.

The backstory: This is Big Sky’s first luxury hotel, and California-based Montage Hotels & Resorts invested $400 million (U.S.) into the alpine development. Surrounded by wilderness, it’s also just a 20-minute drive from Big Sky Resort, where you can access 5,850 skiable acres and a 4,350-foot vertical drop.

The space: There are 100 rustic yet elegant rooms and suites (from $1,785), ranging from 530 to 2,735 square feet. Drawing on the state’s timber and mining history, locally sourced wood and stone are used throughout, including in wall-to-wall shelving and cabinets, and striking black marble countertops and soaker tubs in the bathrooms. Select rooms also feature fireplaces and private balconies; you’ll get a stunning view in each, but the most exceptional is the panorama you’ll see from the Spanish Peak Suite.

The dining: After you’ve worked up an appetite on the slopes, head to one of the six on-site restaurants. At Cortina, dine on Italian dishes (like handmade pastas) with a Montanan twist (a hearty bison filet, for example), or sample Buffalo wings and other classic bar fare at Beartooth Pub & Rec, where you’ll also find a bowling alley and vintage arcade games. Stop by Alpenglow for après-ski craft cocktails and comfort food (like a cheesy shepherd’s pie or baked brie with truffle honey butter), or warm up at the Living Room, a cosy lounge space with bourbon high-tea service and board games.

The extra amenities: If you’re here for skiing and snowboarding, Compass Sports is on hand for fittings and gear rentals. For less rigorous outings, try the family-friendly tubing hill or ice rink. In warmer months, guests can access the Spanish Peaks Mountain Club’s 18-hole golf course, designed by former pro player Tom Weiskopf, as well as rivers for fly fishing, and trails for mountain biking and hiking. If you’re the indoorsy type, head to the 10,000-square-foot Spa Montage, where the menu includes a massage meant to help you adjust to the high altitude. You’ll also find an indoor lap pool, heated plunge pools, steam rooms and a fully equipped gym.

The nearby sights: Yellowstone National Park is less than an hour’s drive away, so make time for a guided tour. Take a private car through the landmark, where you can see the famous Old Faithful geyser, gaze out from the picturesque Artist Point overlook and stop at the Grand Prismatic Spring, the world’s third-largest hot spring. Keep your eyes open: you may even spot bison, moose and bighorn sheep.

Book your stay.

The federal government recommends Canadians avoid non-essential travel. This article is meant to inspire plans for future travel.