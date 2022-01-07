I stayed as a solo traveller at a tropical resort meant strictly for couples — and found my own happily ever after

In the town of Ochos Rios, on the north coast of Jamaica, it’s impossible to spot the horizon, as the cerulean shades of the Caribbean Sea and the vast sky are too similar to discern the line. Crystalline water caresses the silky, cream-coloured sand.

It’s no wonder couples flock here to celebrate their love, making Jamaica one of the top honeymoon destinations in the world. The sweltering heat and proximity to the beach demand a minuscule wardrobe; reggae tunes offer a sensuous soundtrack, and the rum flows wherever the dollar goes.

Seated on a long stretch of sandy shore on a ridiculously comfortable lounge chair, with a cushion that can be used as a float in the calm sea, I’m perfectly content sipping on Champagne, despite catching the odd, quizzical looks from both staff and guests.

It’s not because I’m sunbathing in my birthday suit. The beach I’m on, described as a judgment-free zone, requires all guests to be fully nude — and also to come in pairs. Eventually, a waiter comes over to ask me where my partner is. I cringe as I fib, saying he’s unwell and resting in our guest room. The truth is, he isn’t there at all.

I’m at a Couples resort, which, as the name implies, is an all-inclusive hotel company that only allows adult couples to stay at their four properties around the island. But the absence of a man isn’t going to stop me from embracing my natural state at one of Jamaica’s most picturesque beaches, blessed with palm trees, plush sand and aquamarine water. A verdant hill provides a bit of seclusion, separating the “au naturel” beach from the rest of the resort (where clothing is very much required). I linger on my float as the sun slowly bids goodnight to Jamaica, painting the sky in soothing pastel hues.

When I was invited to stay at Couples Sans Souci, I had every intention of enjoying the romantic enclave with a guest in tow. A former fling, who lives on Jamaica, had agreed to spend the night with me. Well, as most rekindled flames go, our reunion crashed and burned, which is how I found myself alone in paradise, surrounded by loved-up couples.

I feel a bit abandoned at first, but quickly decide I’m not going to let his disappearing act ruin a perfect evening at an all-inclusive resort.

But being the only single person at a retreat meant for lovebirds is admittedly a little awkward. After leaving my perch at the nude beach, I indulge in the luxurious waterfall shower and go to the oceanfront Beach Grill for dinner. At my table for one, struggling to find a vegan dish on the menu, I can’t help but notice a handful of pity stares in my direction. I focus on the gorgeous setting and my surprisingly good veggie burger, made with Jamaican flair, including roasted tomato chutney and a hearty serving of fried plantains.

Skipping out on the evening’s festivities — after dark, the nude beach is known as the place to party — I treat myself to another glass of bubbly from the Bella Vista rotunda bar and head over to the pair of swings. The lights are dimmed low, adding to the sweet ambience of this hideaway for lovers, and making for romantic stargazing as I swing and sip on Champagne.

The next day, I wake up early to hop on the complimentary snorkel boat trip, one of the many resort activities available, heading into White River Bay. We approach a shallow area of emerald-green water with sandy sea floors and lush coral reefs visible from the boat — it’s a dedicated no-fishing zone perfect for exploring. I jump right in, finding a thriving underworld, with schools of rainbow fish and other vibrant marine life swimming by.