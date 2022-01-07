The surprising side of Savannah: Find southern charm and a new funkiness in the Georgia town

I grabbed my plastic to-go Bloody Mary and tentatively walked out of the Warehouse Bar & Grille into the sunshine glittering on the Savannah River. Blues strummed from a guitar man’s fingertips, somewhere close by on the cobblestone street. It was only 10 a.m., but I could already tell Savannah, Ga., was not the southern town I’d expected.

While I’d grown up outside of Chicago, I’d spent a lot of time on my grandparents’ farm in Tennessee as a kid. So “southern” was a part of my identity, but as I got older, I disengaged from those roots. I saw the South’s deep scars of racism, oppression and privilege, and took solace in my northern upbringing, which I felt embraced me — an alternative, left-wing vegetarian — more anyway.

My partner and I arrived in Savannah still feeling a bit wary, as we walked up the sweeping front porch of our Airbnb, inside a heritage building in Cuyler-Brownville, a district noted for its architectural character and historically Black community (after the Civil War, freed slaves migrated here and settled in this stretch of Savannah). The host had posted warnings of the area gentrification and how his place wasn’t for those wanting a “downtown experience.” After a quick look around, we decided the charm was perfect.

We strolled slowly through the many parks and grand homes of Savannah, finding respite in the shade from the thick air. By the time we reached the iconic Forsyth Park, with its Spanish-moss-covered oaks and its famous Parisian-style fountain, we forgot all about the heat — instead, taking in a local college’s sidewalk art festival, a kaleidoscope of colour and a feast for the eyes.

Further into town, we ducked into the vintage clothing shop East & Up and befriended the gal behind the counter, who was quick to make recommendations. “First, don’t go to Paula Deen’s. That’s where all the tourists go and it’s not good,” she declared, listing off instead a range of places that sounded off-the-beaten path and a bit strange.

Ready to restaurant and bar hop, we headed first to the Grey — tucked in a refurbished 1938 Greyhound bus terminal — for refined southern cooking, which did not disappoint. Next, at Alley Cat Lounge, a basement speakeasy with a mile-long spirits list, we chatted to the friendly, tattooed bartender with cocktails in hand, requesting his favourite spots in town. He looked around, as if to make sure no one was eavesdropping, and leaned in close: “Get out of downtown and go back toward your accommodation … that’s where the real fun is!”

He wasn’t wrong. The Starland District was pumping with people and a lively atmosphere, with Starland Yard at the centre of it all — a food-truck park with a Neapolitan-inspired pizzeria, a godsend for vegetarians in the meat-heavy South.

Around the corner was Two Tides, a brewery operating out of a converted house, specializing in beers heavy on funk, sour and haze. We marvelled at the tap list and struck up a conversation with the bartender, who recounted her travels to New Zealand once she picked up on my partner’s accent. We settled into the odd familiarity of this strange town, whiling away the hours.

I’d never felt “at home” in southern culture — until Savannah. The energy of the town lit me up like a lightning bug caught in a Mason jar. Or was that the to-go Bloody Mary from the bar down the street?

My partner and I toured Savannah’s nooks and crannies with eyes wide open. From the live music around every corner to the friendly locals sharing their recommendations, I was intoxicated by the southern charm and the funkiness of the town — two things I didn’t think could go hand in hand.