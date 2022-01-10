TORONTO — Canada's main stock index posted a triple-digit decline in late-morning trading amid losses in the technology sector, while U.S. stock markets also fell to start the trading week.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 176.29 points at 20,908.16 points.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 431.03 points at 35,800.63. The S&P 500 index was down 66.18 points at 4,610.85, while the Nasdaq composite was down 293.10 points at 14,642.80.

The Canadian dollar traded for 78.88 cents US compared with 78.95 cents US on Friday.