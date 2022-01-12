The quest for cleaner, purer indoor air

Two decades later, Manfred Hammes and his brother Klaus, a mechanical engineer, created the world’s first home HEPA system after Manfred found it eased his winter asthma triggered by coal ovens.

In 1963, the German brothers founded the company known today as IQAir — the company’s website offers real-time air quality readings in cities around the world — the same year the U.S. Clean Air Act highlighted the need to protect lungs.

But the message vapourized into the 1970s and ’80s, exemplified by cigarettes and smoky interiors common in movies like “Pretty in Pink” with James Spader; TV show “Miami Vice” with stress-smoker Sonny Crockett (Don Johnson); and Netflix series “Mindhunter” and “Stranger Things,” both set in those decades.

“A purifier is a really important step to improve wellness in your home,” says Walker, whose sensitivity to toxic chemicals, caused by Lyme disease, spurred her to make her own family home healthy.

But, she cautions, purifiers “are not all created equal.” The best and most effective type has a HEPA filter to capture ultrafine particles and a fan that circulates clean air throughout the entire room, she says.

For optimal performance, the device should also catch VOCs like formaldehyde, “one of the biggies,” she points out. Off-gassed from household products such as glues, paint, flooring and cleaning products, the pollutant can irritate skin, eyes, nose and throat.

Dyson’s sleek, $1,100 Purifier Humidify+Cool Formaldehyde model promises to destroy formaldehyde and capture 99.97 per cent of particles as small as 0.3 microns (a human hair is about 75 microns) to push purified and humidified air into a large room.

Ikea has added a design element to purifiers with its new Starkvind model with a unit built into a multi-function side table. It’s available for $239 in both black and white this month, with a stand-alone floor unit selling for $169, and can be used with Ikea’s smart app.

