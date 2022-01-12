TORONTO — Strength in the energy and base metals sectors helped lift Canada's main stock index higher in late-morning trading as the price of oil rose to top US$82 per barrel.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 30.61 points at 21,305.42.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 51.77 points at 36,200.25. The S&P 500 index was down 4.96 points at 4,708.11, while the Nasdaq composite was down 31.50 points at 15,121.95.

The Canadian dollar traded for 79.92 cents US compared with 79.33 cents on Tuesday.