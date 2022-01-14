Camping out in sub-zero conditions? How I found cold comfort — and sound sleep at last — on a winter trail

He and his sister, along with our leashed golden retriever, raced up a long slope of gnarly tree roots. The Split Rock River is rumoured to be named after twin red rhyolite rock pillars and my kids stopped to pose beneath them. Occasionally, hikers passed us, including a bride trailed by a pink-cheeked photographer. As dusk approached, the trail grew quieter until we were the only ones left.

Once at our campsite, we unfurled our four-person tent. A rod snapped during setup and ripped the fabric. My son dug through his backpack for duct tape, only to discover his sister had removed it to make space for her hairbrush.

“Who brushes their hair while camping?” he asked, exasperated by us while feeling the pressure of dwindling daylight. I shrugged and gave him space.

The temperature dipped. My daughter and I arranged our self-inflating sleeping pads while my son split soggy kindling into smaller pieces, attempting to dry it out using a tinder teepee he’d built in the fire ring. At last, flames flickered. Now, we just needed food and water.

We crab-walked down slippery slabs of rock to fetch water for drinking and rehydrating our freeze-dried meals. Bellies warmed, we packed our scented items in a hard-shelled canister we hid downwind.

Ever since the pandemic hit, I’d suffered from corona-somnia. It was like my brain forgot my warm, beloved bed was for sleeping and ruminated in it instead, so I was sure I’d stay up all night, guarding against black bears and grey wolves. But the fresh-air hike had tired my body out and slowed my racing mind to the point where it felt like slumber would come naturally.

Until a few snowflakes fell through the tent.

Unnerved, I moved our clothes so they wouldn’t get wet, while my son, delighted by our first snowfall of the year, simply got out and readjusted the rain shield. I was struck by his ability to trust himself to handle things.

We watched the snow fall for a while, and then let the sounds of nature lull us to sleep. It felt like the entire world had dozed off so without my phone’s blue light flooding my eyes, my body seemed to instinctively understand there was no point in me being up either. I woke the next morning refreshed, my circadian rhythm reset by the early morning sunlight.

I felt reinvigorated as we hiked out, like we’d played a game of survival against nature and won. The pandemic had taught us to savour every gratifying moment, especially when you’re together as a family.

