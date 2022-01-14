Welcome to Vegas for wellness: Four spas to check out for R&R in the famously rowdy city

Vegas was once synonymous with what-happens-here-stays-here hedonism, but now, the city is promising more than just sin. It’s also a destination for R&R — rest and rejuvenation.

With a no-smoking, no-gambling hotel, Majestic Las Vegas, set to start construction this year, other wellness-minded changes have already arrived, including new or recently refreshed spas to draw in weary travellers. The twist: It’s Vegas, so obviously everything is still over the top. Here are just four chillout spots to consider the next time you’re in town.

(Both regional travel guidelines and access to specific places can change quickly; always check official updates before you go.)

For the artful design: The Spa at Wynn (3131 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas)

The newly renovated 45,000-square-foot Wynn spa feels like a cross between an art gallery and a sacred healing space, with the revamped treatment rooms meant to evoke nightfall and reflection. Design features include a stainless-steel sculpture by David Harber, a glam chandelier by Hervé Van der Straeten, and hallways lined with 28 onyx pillars topped with Murano glass vases. From the spa menu, opt for the Samadhi Enlightenment, where you’ll be soothed with handcrafted Himalayan singing bowls placed strategically on your body. Their vibrations ready you for a massage, which is enhanced with semi-precious stones aimed at balancing your chakras.

For the gratis extras: The Spa at Aria (3730 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas)

Before a treatment at the Spa at Aria, guests can unwind in a circuit of complimentary areas: hang out in the salt-brick room, said to improve your respiratory system, or try the Ganbanyoku (Japanese hot stone) beds, designed to relax your muscles, increase circulation and accelerate metabolism. Then, make your way to the water areas, where you can take a dip in the Jacuzzi and the cold plunge pool. Finally, you’ll be ready for your pampering, with the gemstone facial among the standout services. With your hands and feet warming in their own masks, your face will be wrapped in a diamond collagen mask and rubbed with gemstones.

For the best water amenities: Awana Spa (3000 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas)

Opened last summer, Resorts World Las Vegas is the newest resort addition to the Strip, and the $4.3-billion (U.S.) development also has the distinction of being the priciest resort property ever built in the city. Unsurprisingly, the spa tucked inside, Awana, makes a similarly impressive splash, setting their amenities in statement design spaces. Take the coed water area, named the “Fountain of Youth,” where you’ll find six connecting pools against a backdrop of icy mountains (an LED screen designed to make this feel like a winter wonderland). This spa also has a heated crystal laconicum (dry sweating room), as well as steam rooms and a rain walk.

For total escapism: Canyon Ranch (3355 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas)