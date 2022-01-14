Dreaming of being in a fairy-tale forest, on a balmy beach or in the Italian countryside? Let these candles take your senses there

When you make a purchase through the links in this article, we may earn a small commission. Our journalism is independent and not influenced by advertising. Learn more

If you’re eager to escape to enchanted woods

Hand-poured in Whistler, B.C., all of Hollow Tree’s coconut-wax candles take inspiration from the fairy-tale forests of the Pacific Northwest. The notes of Douglas fir, fern and cedar in this one are a nod to the wondrous Cathedral Grove, in MacMillan Provincial Park on Vancouver Island, where some of the ancient giant trees have stood for more than 800 years.

Hollow Tree Cathedral Grove candle, $48, hollowtree.ca