Travel news: Vancouver’s cocktail fest, PEC’s latest chic hotel, and Nordic culture close to home

Welcome drinks

The inaugural edition of Vancouver Cocktail Week (vancocktailweek.com) is slated to kick off March 6 to 10. Presented by the Alchemist, the B.C.-based drinks magazine, the ticketed events will include cocktail-paired dinner experiences at participating venues; a walking tour of Gastown, with tales of its Prohibition-era secret speakeasies; and Fun City Gala, a rooftop soiree at the Fairmont Hotel Vancouver. Also on the menu: cinq à sept happy hours at restaurants and bars across the city.

What’s old is new again

The latest landmark in Picton, Ont., has been years in the making — with a history stretching even further, all the way back to 1879. The new Royal Hotel opened early this month, paying tribute to the historic property of the same name that had fallen into disrepair. While the heritage exterior was restored as much as possible, what’s inside has been thoroughly reinvented. Find 28 classic guest rooms and five Scandi-chic suites, a farm-to-table restaurant (currently open for takeout), and a forthcoming outdoor pool and garden oasis. The hotel, in soft-launch mode for now, will toast its grand opening in May.

Bridging cultures

Can’t go jet-setting to Northern Europe? You can still get acquainted with the region’s contemporary arts and culture, close to home. This month marks the start of Nordic Bridges, a national initiative led by the Harbourfront Centre to encourage cultural exchange between Canada and the Nordic countries. The multidisciplinary programming will open with “Nordic Lights” (Jan. 20 to Feb. 13), a series of illuminated outdoor art on the centre’s Queens Quay West campus; more exhibitions and events will roll out throughout 2022.

New York for less

The first-ever NYC Hotel Week is on now: At the 110-plus participating hotels, located across all five boroughs, travellers can get 22 per cent off standard room rates — the ones you’d see on the official websites — until Feb. 13. Visit nycgo.com/hotelweek for booking links and the whole list. The promotion also overlaps other city initiatives, including NYC Must-See Week (Jan. 18 to Feb. 13), which offers two-for-one tickets to attractions, museums and other experiences.

