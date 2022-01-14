S&P/TSX composite and U.S. stock markets down

TORONTO — Canada's main stock index fell in late-morning trading amid losses in the base metals and health care sectors, while U.S. stock markets also moved lower.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 80.00 points at 21,212.96.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 374.29 points at 35,739.33. The S&P 500 index was down 32.63 points at 4,626.40, while the Nasdaq composite was down 70.08 points at 14,736.73.

The Canadian dollar traded for 79.69 cents US compared with 80.10 cents US on Thursday.