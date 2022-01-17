Interest rates are going up — here’s how to protect your wealth when they do

“Will a rise in interest rates have any impact on what you owe and what you have to pay? What sort of liabilities do you have? Are they tied to short-term rates, are going to mature soon and you’re going to have to renew at higher rates? That’s a problem — you’ll have to reposition your balance sheet,” said Milevksy. If your mortgage or other significant debts are locked in at certain rates for the middle to long-term, you don’t need to get too worried, Milevsky said.

On the asset side of the equation, Milevsky says you should take a good look at your portfolio, because any bonds you’re holding are about to take a hit.

“If you’re heavy into bonds, it’s time to prepare for the fact that that party may finally be over after 30 years of rising bond prices, and you may have to reposition that side of your balance sheet,” said Milevsky. “It’s a mathematical truism, namely that when interest rates head up, the present value of a bond goes down. It’s ironclad.”

The equity side of your investment portfolio, on the other hand, is a little more complex, Milevsky said.

It used to be that what was bad for bonds was, broadly speaking, good for equities. That’s not necessarily the case any more, Milevsky said.

“Whether and how equity prices move, that’s a lot more tenuous. That relationship seems to have been weakened over time. The performance of the economy and how COVID plays out will have a greater impact on equity markets than interest rates will,” said Milevsky. “If your business is running restaurants, I don’t think interest rates are the biggest thing that you’re concerned about right now. ‘Am I allowed to open, can I have people indoors? So some sectors of the economy are going to be sensitive to new factors that didn’t exist 10 or 15 years ago.”

Ivey’s Grace, meanwhile, says that there’s nothing wrong with checking your investments. But completely revamping your investment strategy just because interest rates are going up just doesn’t make sense.

“If you’re worried, talk to your adviser and tweak your portfolio. But don’t radically change it, unless your needs have radically changed,” said Grace.

There’s also the danger that any gains you hope to make by switching up some of your investments will be swamped, either by fees, or taxes, points out Janet Gray, an Ottawa-based financial adviser with Money Coaches Canada.

“People sometimes make emotional decisions. Before you make a big decision, actually take a look at the numbers. Sometimes the right decision is to sit, grin and do nothing,” Gray said.