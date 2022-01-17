How to protect your investments if the inflation genie sparks interest rate hikes

A big question is what happens next. Economists worry about inflation becoming entrenched in expectations, which could then make it harder to suppress. The more inflation persists, the more employees demand higher wage increases to maintain their real purchasing power (especially with a hot labour market). At the same time, companies do their best to pass persistent wage and supply cost increases on to customers. Once the inflationary cycle gets going, it becomes hard to break.

Economic medicine

The classic economic medicine for treating inflation is higher interest rates. While the medicine is effective, the required dosage is hard to predict and can create harmful side effects. If modest interest rate increases prove sufficient to curb inflation, then that should have little negative impact on a strong economy. But if a bigger dosage of rising rates proves necessary, then the economic impact could be much more severe.

Central banks influence interest rates primarily through setting a short-term “policy” rate (which in Canada is also known as the “overnight” rate) that is used as a benchmark for other interest rates. This benchmark rate has a strong influence on rates for savings, investments and loans, although other factors are at play and the panoply of various rates don’t move in lockstep.

The Bank of Canada dropped the overnight rate early in the pandemic to the ultralow level of 0.25 per cent and has left it there since, but in 2022 is expected to start to raise rates in a gradual manner. The economic consensus expects a cumulative increase of about 0.75 to 1.0 percentage points by the end of 2022, followed by a similar increase in 2023.

Robson notes that, after adjusting for inflation, the overnight rate is profoundly negative. “If the policy rate is very negative in real terms, it’s like ‘free money’,” he says. In turn, the ‘free money’ is adding fuel to an economy on fire. To cool it off, “the policy rate has to go up at some point and possibly by more than people are expecting,” he says.

Robson says it’s a realistic possibility the overnight rate may need to reach three to four per cent by the end 2022 if inflation proves especially difficult to suppress. While rates for different financial products would be impacted to varying degrees, that provides a rough sense of the magnitude of rate impact that could end up percolating through the economy.

Impact on finances

To ensure your long-term investments stay in good shape, the best overall approach is to maintain a broadly diversified portfolio with the appropriate balance between equity and fixed income that reflects your objectives, risk tolerance, time horizon and other factors. Within the equity component, you should stay diversified in terms of individual stocks, sectors, and geographic areas. That way your portfolio should do relatively well no matter what happens.

Be wary of strategies focused on a narrowly defined economic issue or scenario. For example, some people invest heavily in gold to provide an inflation hedge. But gold prices tend to suffer when interest rates rise, because gold pays no interest. It’s hard to predict the net result on gold prices from the complex interplay of inflation and rising rates. You’re better off maintaining a diversified portfolio that can handle a broad range of interconnected threats and opportunities.

For high-interest savings accounts and fixed income investments, rising rates are obviously a good thing (although it is also important that inflation gets tamed). The Interest rates you’ll see later in 2022 won’t likely reach a level that is all that high by historical standards, but they should at least be a bit better than the ultralow levels in place through much of the pandemic.

One thing to realize is that transition to higher rates can be troublesome for long-term bonds. Bond prices move inversely to interest rates and longer-term bond prices are particularly vulnerable. So it’s a good idea to be cautious about loading up on long-term bonds for now.

Shorter-term bonds tend to earn less interest than those with longer-terms, but they are less susceptible to capital losses as rates rise. You will likely have a chance to convert short-term bonds to longer terms once yields have risen somewhat, thereby locking in at a somewhat better long-term rate.

Variable vs. fixed mortgages

A rising rate environment tends to favour five-year fixed mortgages over variable ones. “If you look back in history, the times fixed rates outperform variable rates is at the bottom of a rate cycle, and we’re near the bottom of a rate cycle now,” says Robert McLister, a respected independent mortgage commentator.

However, current interest rates for five-year uninsured fixed mortgages are about 130 basis points higher than those for their five-year variable rate counterparts, says McLister. (One percentage point equals 100 basis points.) With such a big head start, it’s possible that variable rate borrowers might end up ahead on interest costs if interest rates rise only to a modest extent. However, given the uncertainty over the magnitude of rate rises, the five-year fixed rate is likely the better choice for long-term borrowers with tight finances, or for those who are relatively risk averse.

The housing market also tends to be sensitive to escalating interest rates. Given the consensus forecast of modest interest rate increases, many home price forecasts expect little or no home price appreciation in 2022. But if interest rates end up rising more sharply, a modest decline in home prices is a realistic possibility.

Hope and preparation

In 2022, it makes sense to hope for a benign economic scenario of tamed inflation, modest interest rate increases and a continuing strong economy. But also prepare for the grimmer possibility of entrenched inflation, sharper interest rate rises, and a more hobbled economy.

David Aston, a freelance contributing columnist for the Star, is a personal finance and investment journalist. He has a Chartered Financial Analyst designation and is a Chartered Professional Accountant. Reach him via email: davidastonstar@gmail.com