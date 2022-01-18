Canadian doctor helps deliver baby mid-flight

"There's a lot of things that can go wrong at this point. For moms, you can have postpartum hemorrhage or bleeding if the placenta isn't delivered fully. The baby can have breathing issues or all sorts of things."

Khatib asked the mother about her medical history. She said the woman told her she was roughly 35 weeks pregnant, and didn't realize she was in labour until she started having severe abdominal pain during the flight.

Thankfully, the rest of the delivery went smoothly, said Khatib, and once she was confident both the woman and her baby were stable, she told the new mother: "Congratulations, it's a girl."

"The entire plane erupted with clapping and started cheering," said Khatib, who estimates the medical emergency lasted about 20 minutes. "I totally forgot I was on a plane and everyone's watching this."

The mother and newborn were escorted to a more private spot on the plane to recover and bond, with Khatib and her colleagues checking their vitals every half hour as the plane continued en route to Entebbe for another five hours, she said.

By that point, Khatib said she wrote off her hopes of getting some sleep on the plane, figuring the mother needed the rest more than she did.

"I was babysitting very happily and cuddling the baby," she said, adding that the flight attendants were very attentive to the extra passenger. "That baby definitely got a lot of love on that flight."

Khatib said the mother told her she would name the baby "Miracle Aisha" in her honour, and in return, she gifted the newborn a gold necklace with her first name written in Arabic.

"I had to give it to my namesake, so that down the road, she knows where she came from," said Khatib. "Dr. Aisha delivered her 35,000 feet in the air."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 18, 2022.

By Adina Bresge, The Canadian Press