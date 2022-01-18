TORONTO — Losses in the technology sector weighed on the Toronto stock market as Canada's main stock index dropped more than 200 points in late-morning trading and U.S. stocks also fell.
The S&P/TSX composite index was down 229.11 points at 21,308.34.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 484.16 points at 35,427.65. The S&P 500 index was down 69.73 points at 4,593.12, while the Nasdaq composite was down 285.75 points at 14,608.00.
The Canadian dollar traded for 79.80 cents US compared with 79.87 cents US on Monday.
The March crude oil contract was up US$1.21 at US$84.51 per barrel and the February natural gas contract was up nine cents at US$4.35 per mmBTU.
The February gold contract was up 40 cents at US$1,816.90 an ounce and the March copper contract was down a penny at US$4.41 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 18, 2022.
Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)
By The Canadian Press
"The global demand outlook for crude remains fairly bright," said Bangsund.
Crude oil rose again Tuesday, closing up US$1.53 at US$84.83 per barrel and the February natural gas contract was up two cents at US$4.28 per mmBTU.
Still, Canadian energy producers saw their share prices dip amid heavy trading, including Cenovus Energy Inc. down 1.8 per cent, Crescent Point Energy Corp. down 2.3 per cent, and Suncor Energy Inc. down 0.94 per cent.
On the technology front, Shopify Inc. was down 4.93 per cent, Constellation Software Inc. lost 3.06 per cent, and Lightspeed Commerce Inc. dropped 8.06 per cent.
The Canadian dollar traded for 79.81 cents US compared with 79.87 cents US on Monday as a strong U.S. dollar limits its growth, said Bangsund.
"You would think given the resilience and the phenomenal gains that we've seen in crude prices, the Canadian dollar would be trading at a higher valuation, but the Canadian dollar has been ultimately capped by general underlying strength in the U.S. dollar."
The February gold contract closed down US$4.10 at US$1,812.40 an ounce and the March copper contract was down four cents at $4.38 a pound.
