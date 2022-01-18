S&P/TSX composite down more than 200 points

TORONTO — Losses in the technology sector weighed on the Toronto stock market as Canada's main stock index dropped more than 200 points in late-morning trading and U.S. stocks also fell.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 229.11 points at 21,308.34.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 484.16 points at 35,427.65. The S&P 500 index was down 69.73 points at 4,593.12, while the Nasdaq composite was down 285.75 points at 14,608.00.

The Canadian dollar traded for 79.80 cents US compared with 79.87 cents US on Monday.