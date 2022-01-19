TORONTO — Canada's main stock index was down in late-morning trading amid losses in the energy and financial sectors, while U.S. stock markets also moved lower.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 66.34 points at 21,208.23.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 69.65 points at 35,298.82. The S&P 500 index was down 13.74 points at 4,563.37, while the Nasdaq composite was down 92.14 points at 14,414.76.

The Canadian dollar traded for 79.91 cents US compared with 79.81 cents US on Tuesday.