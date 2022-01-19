A derm on how to make your skin thrive through winter

In Canada, you know winter is in full effect when there are snow plows on your street and dry patches on your cheeks. Dr. Renée Beach sympathizes. Contrary to the sun and sand evoked by her last name, she resides in Toronto and as a dermatologist, is intimately familiar with winter’s ravages on our skin.

It all comes down to a not so complexion-friendly combination of cold and wind outside and electric heat inside, both of which suck humidity out of the air. Simply put: “Your skin is thirsty!” says Beach. The good news, she assures us, is that the solution can be simple and affordable. Here’s what to do.

Streamline your routine

When patients come in complaining of dry skin, Beach will usually recommend the following regimen: a creamy cleanser (gels can deplete moisture, she explains), a water-based serum ideally containing hyaluronic acid (you’ll see it in ingredient lists as sodium hyaluronate) and a moisturizer containing a blend of humectants, lipids and ceramides. In general, she advises looking for ingredients that help grab water, like glycerin and the aforementioned sodium hyaluronate. “These should be high up in the ingredient list, ideally just after water,” she says. Ceramides, which mimic skin’s natural protective function, can also help, as can emollients, especially hydrophobic ones like petrolatum or dimethicone, as they form a barrier over the skin.

Put up a good defence

While we’re on the topic of petrolatum, we should talk about slugging for a moment, an Instagram-famous trend which consists of applying a layer of Vaseline, or another occlusive ointment-type product at the end of one’s skin routine to seal everything in. Fans of the practice swear by it, but Beach isn’t convinced. “I am not a slugger — I say that with pride: I don’t slug,” she jokes. While she doesn’t consider it necessary to do on the entire face, she says it can be a good idea to apply something like petroleum jelly on one’s “vulnerable sites,” meaning areas where you might be experiencing irritation or dryness. “If you want a little bit of extra protection on those sites, that makes sense to me.” She also recommends covering extremities when going outside (i.e., don’t forget your gloves) and always slathering on sun protection. Yes, our skin is still exposed in the winter: Snow can act like a reflector for rays and even if you stay inside, UVAs pass through windows. “Think of sunscreen as brushing your teeth: a daily habit.”

Go beyond products

Speaking of habits, there are a few more that can help. For starters, wash your face at the sink rather than in the shower, because “on average, the shower temperature tends to be five, sometimes even 10 degrees higher than what we use at the sink.” And while that might feel great when it’s freezing outside, it can be too hot for the more delicate skin on the face, even possibly triggering irritation or eczema flare-ups. You also want to be mindful of patting your skin dry instead of aggressively rubbing it, which can be damaging. Another thing that can help is a humidifier to add moisture back into the air, which can moisten mucous membranes like the inside of the nose, the lips and the conjunctivae (the inside of the eyelids) as well as skin. “It can be as simple as keeping a large bowl of water in the room,” she says. Who knew?

Make moderation your motto

Just because you’re focusing on curbing dryness doesn’t mean you have to put all your other skin concerns on hold. For example, you might still want to treat things like wrinkles or pimples or hyperpigmentation. Many of the actives used to tackle these issues can be drying, but there are ways to safely incorporate them into your routine. Instead of using them every night, maybe apply them every other evening or three times a week. Another trick is to leave on a potentially irritating product for four to five hours in the evening and then wash it off so you don’t have it on all night. “Or maybe you put on your moisturizer first, give that time to interact with your skin, and then you put on the active overtop.” You can also look into gentler alternatives to your usual products. In the case of an active, that could mean a formula that utilizes it at a lower strength. Or for an exfoliant, it could be swapping a physical scrub for a chemical exfoliant containing glycolic or lactic acid, which are more easily tolerated by most skin types.