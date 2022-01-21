An insider’s guide to New Orleans: million-dollar views, open-air art andbrilliant craft cocktails

New Orleans isn’t defined by Bourbon Street, or even the French Quarter. My favourite city in the world, which I’m lucky enough to call home, is a complex mash-up of cultures, neighbourhoods, green spaces, art, music, and food and drink scenes. Naturally, exploring the French Quarter for its architecture, lacy ironwork and hidden courtyards is a must. But wander beyond to experience some of the city’s famous joie de vivre like a local.

After all, this is where, to quote the effervescent Rebirth Brass Band, you can “Do Whatcha Wanna” — advice powered by sousaphone, trombone and trumpet in the song that’s become Nola’s free-spirited anthem. Here are just a few places to savour the next time you’re in the Big Easy.

(Both regional travel guidelines and access to specific places can change quickly; always check official updates before you go.)

For a wine and cheese yard party: Bacchanal (600 Poland Ave., New Orleans)

Bacchanal is a boutique wine shop. No, wait, it’s a Mediterranean restaurant. Scratch that, it’s a live music venue. Hang on, it’s an intimate backyard place to chill in Bywater, a neighbourhood right by the French Quarter. Bacchanal is all those things and more. In the shop upfront, choose a bottle and order what might just be one of the tastiest cheese platters in town. There’s live music every day they’re open, with jazz typical, but all genres are in the mix. You’re right next to the train tracks here, so expect some locomotion beyond what might happen on the grassy dance floor.

For avocado toast on the river: Chemin à la Mer (2 Canal St., New Orleans)

Breakfast is the most affordable way to enjoy the million-dollar views at this new Four Seasons New Orleans restaurant: the wraparound terrace overlooks the Mississippi’s bustling maritime traffic and boomerang crescent. Chemin à la Mer (”pathway to the sea”) is from James Beard Award-winning chef Donald Link, known for restaurants Cochon, Herbsaint, Cochon Butcher and Pêche. Here, his carefully crafted menu is seafood driven, with a touch of Parisian steak house thrown in for good measure. Stay for dinner, if you have the budget.

For the open-air art: Besthoff Sculpture Garden (1 Collins Diboll Cir., New Orleans)

A huge aluminum cubist bear is one of the 90-plus oversized sculptures situated between the New Orleans Museum of Art and the newly opened Louisiana Children’s Museum in City Park, where lunch overlooking the lagoon is a capital idea. Start in the section directly behind NOMA, where works of art are scattered along meandering footpaths and stands of stately live oaks. Highlights include the stunning Elyn Zimmerman Glass Bridge, Jeppe Hein’s refracted Mirrored Labyrinth and Katharina Fritsch’s Schädel, a giant skull grimacing from its own island.

For a boutique stay: Hotel Saint Vincent (1507 Magazine St., New Orleans)