10 lip oils that rival the Dior Lip Glow Oil

The Pigmented One: Looking to inject some colour into your look? Look no further than Bobbi Brown’s Crushed Oil-Infused Gloss. This classic lippie comes in 15 shades, from understated neutrals to lively corals and berry reds. Sheer enough to layer over lipstick without being overpowering yet pigmented enough to stand on its own, this no-fail pick comes through when you need to pull together a look in a pinch.

The High Shine One: Leave it to Charlotte Tilbury to craft the lip oil of our dreams. Designed with a roller-ball applicator to dispense the perfect amount of product, the thick (but never sticky) formula swathes lips in a comforting cocoon of moisture, thanks to ingredients like aloe vera and hyaluronic acid. Slather it on before bed and wake up to smoother, pillowy soft lips, or layer it over your signature shade of Pillow Talk to add mirrorlike shine.

The Homegrown One: Brimming with moisture-boosting ingredients like tsubaki oil and vitamin E, this reasonably priced option from Canadian beauty brand Lise Watier has a lightweight feel and high-shine finish. Try the cantaloupe shade if you’re fond of peachy hues, or opt for raspberry if you’re partial to a kiss of pink.

The Ultra-Fancy One: If you really want to elevate your lip oil game, it doesn’t get much better than this luxe pick from Sisley Paris. Infused with shea, jojoba and plum oils, the gel-like balm transforms into a silky oil and imparts a gorgeous subtle wash of colour onto the lips. Chic.

The Throwback One: Like a grown-up version of the twist-up glosses of your tween years (hear that satisfying click yet?) this tinted lip oil from Burt’s Bees delivers a touch of flattering colour while soothing chapped lips. It’s all thanks to natural ingredients like coconut and meadowfoam seed oils, which deliver substantial shine without causing dryness.

The Effortless One: Not only are these sleek lip oils incredibly elegant-looking, but they come in a range of unique colours, from Marrakech (a soft peach) and Pink Beet (a cool-toned rosy shade). This laid-back pick is ideal for slicking on before date night or to create a polished WFH look.

