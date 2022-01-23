Schools: The Expectations of a Swiss-Army Knife

Having been a career educator, I confess a sensitivity to the rhetoric that surrounds the expectations of schooling. Naturally, there is no better time for that rhetoric to reach a fevered pitch than when schools, and teachers, are no longer available to fulfill the many roles we have of them. The pandemic has taught us many lessons about that.

We have learned exactly how important schools are as daycare providers. Going back to the origins of public schooling, in the mid-1800's, one of the primary purposes of schools was to house all of the little urchins who would otherwise run wild in the streets while their parents were working in factories. There was much ballyhoo about higher purposes when the public funding of such a massive undertaking was being debated but, make no mistake about it, having a place to send kids while parents went to work has been a central role for a very long time.

Interestingly, once kids were off the streets, it was discovered that, in fact, schools were good for much more than just warehousing them. Collective policies and procedures ensured they could be "trained" to follow rules. Schools became the first stage of obedience training for industry. A well-educated child was one who knew how to follow the rules and do what he/she was told. The main goal was uniformity and early discipline procedures to ensure it were both harsh and unquestioned.

As the 20th century brought greater importance to literacy, schools took on the role of offering the same objective of uniformity in the area of basic skill development. All students should, and would, learn to read, write and do basic mathematics. Standards were established and failure to meet those standards meant you could be held back. With no knowledge of learning disabilities and under the notion that hard work solved all problems, educators turned schools into silos of the academically meritorious haves and the lazy have-nots. School performance became the single most important indicator of future success and opportunities and the expectations on teachers to do more than just make the kids behave skyrocketed. The necessary uniformity, then, became the uniformity of succeeding at school.

This expectation of uniformity of successful outcomes marked the birth of highly diversified educational practices for which most teachers were only superficially trained. Following shortly thereafter came the movement towards highly integrated classes, that is, putting all students with all needs in all classes. Now, a single lesson plan, might require five, ten or fifteen individual strategies to meet the learning needs of students. Online learning, a singular approach to lesson planning which put the differentiation of learning strategies on the shoulders of parents, proved spectacularly frustrating and for the first time in a long time, there has been a greater appreciation of the true art of teaching.

Even more important though, has come the discovery that schools have provided a place where not only the literacy of students is at risk, but the entire physical and mental well-being of children rests upon it. This creeping expectation that schools would also provide moral, ethical, sexual, and technical education began in the 1960s and has persistently added additional layers ever since. The general decline of uniform community standards brought about by increasing secularism and cultural diversity, made it next to impossible for educators to determine and teach what was right and wrong, what was in the best interests of ALL students in a class, or what was acceptable to administrators and parents. Although the teaching profession has gained greater respect from parents during the pandemic, it has, like many service-driven sectors, become so draining due to excessive expectations that many teachers are retiring early and less passionate and idealistic young people are venturing to enter the profession.

I do not have answers for massive school systems governed by broad and sweeping policies that serve those systems, and not the students and teachers who are, in essence, the body of them. I do know, from my personal experience, that smaller systems and smaller schools, staffed with caring and highly qualified staff who work face-to-face every day to build community, better serve students in all of the expectations we currently impose on schooling. As we reflect on the lessons learned through the pandemic, perhaps we need to consider just what our expectations of the schools will be in the future and how best to organize them to ensure we can attract the very best educators and provide the very best education we can to all students.

Graham Hookey is the author of Parenting Is A Team Sport (Amazon books) and can be reached at ghookey@yahoo.com.