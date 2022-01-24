Travelling in Ontario this year? Here’s how to claim your staycation tax credit

There’s some good news for Ontarians weary at the thought of international travel as pandemic restrictions roll on: a staycation tax credit to encourage residents to get out and enjoy all the province has to offer.

From Jan. 1 to Dec. 31, Ontario residents can claim 20 per cent of their accommodation, be it a hotel or cosy cabin, when filing their 2022 personal income tax and benefit return.

Ontarians are eligible to claim expenses of up to $1,000 as an individual with a $200 return, or $2,000 if you have a spouse, common-law partner or children, which provides a $400 return.

It’s important to note that time-shares, boats and trains are excluded from the list of accommodations, said Evelyn Jacks, a tax expert and president of Knowledge Bureau. The accommodation must be a short-term rental such as a hotel, lodge, motel, or a bed and breakfast,

“The tax also doesn’t apply to business travel,” Jacks said. “You must be able to show proof that the trip has not been reimbursed by you, or by anyone, even a family member or employer.”

When filing for the tax credit in 2022, Jacks said a receipt will be needed to show the amount paid, plus any GST or HST — and to be prepared to show them in the event of an audit.

Jacks emphasized that the tax credit is refundable, which means an individual does not need to have income to receive this credit.

“What’s important is for you keep your receipts, and for you to file your income tax return for 2022 to report this,” she said.

The tax can be claimed on personal tax forms next year, but the specifics have not been released, said Scott Blodgett, media relations adviser for the Ministry of Finance.

According to the province, the credit will provide an estimated $270 million in support to about 1.85 million Ontario families.